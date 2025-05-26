How Robert Kirkman Wrote Invincible And The Walking Dead At The Same Time For 15 Years [Exclusive]

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Robert Kirkman is definitely one of the superstar writers in modern American comics. He broke out writing at the publisher Image Comics (where he's now chief operating officer, in addition to co-founder and chairman of partner company Skybound Entertainment), thanks to his superhero book "Invincible" and his zombie apocalypse comic "The Walking Dead."

Both "Invincible" and "The Walking Dead" are some of the biggest and most successful comics that exist outside the Marvel/DC duopoly. They're not just popular among comic fans, they've broken into the mainstream with popular TV adaptations too. "The Walking Dead" TV series is AMC's golden goose (just look at all the spin-offs) and "Invincible" has been adapted into a cartoon on Prime Video. ("Invincible" season 4 and more are on the way.)

Kirkman co-creating "Invincible" and "The Walking Dead" is already an achievement. You know what makes it even more impressive? That he wrote both series for about 15 years — and not just any 15 years, the same 15 years. It's comparable to how mangaka Naoki Urasawa wrote and drew the acclaimed series "Happy!" and "Monster" from 1993 to 1999. Then once, "Happy!" ended, he kept his workload the same with a new series: "20th Century Boys," consistently producing two series until "Monster" ended in 2001. But Urasawa did this for only eight years; Kirkman did it for 15.

For reference, "Invincible" began in January 2003 and wrapped in November 2018 at 144 issues. "The Walking Dead" began slightly later, in October 2003, and lasted almost a year longer before concluding on issue #193 in November 2019. During this time, despite having two series to maintain, Kirkman kept up impressive quality control — neither "Invincible" or "The Walking Dead" ever slip below "pretty good!"

I recently got to speak with Kirkman and "Invincible" artist Ryan Ottley for their new series, "Invincible Universe: Battle Beast." As the conversation wound down, I couldn't help but ask Kirkman how he juggled his "Invincible" and "Walking Dead" duties for such a big portion of his life. According to him, it wasn't as hard as it might seem, especially since he had great artists to rely on.