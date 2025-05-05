How Did Invincible's Battle Beast End Up In Prison? It's Kind Of A Long Story [Exclusive]

"Invincible" wrapped in 2018 with issue #144. Unlike Marvel or DC superheroes, Mark Grayson's story always moved forward and actually got an ending. It's one of the reasons the comic holds up as a satisfying story. To find their way back, Kirkman and Ottley realized there was a Battle Beast-shaped hole they could plug.

"I wouldn't want to do anything that disrupts the overall story of 'Invincible.' The 144 issue run I feel like ended on a pretty good note and I think doing anything that would kind of unravel that would be kind of bothersome," says Kirkman. "And Battle Beast had this perfect gap in story where he was introduced in issue #19 and came back in issue #55 ... it just seemed like a really great opportunity to come in and tell that lost story."

Fans of the animated "Invincible" might recall that Battle Beast first appeared in season 1, episode 5, "That Actually Hurt." Adapting his first appearance in the comic, the episode featured Battle Beast coming to Earth in search of opponents worth fighting. Signing up with super-villain mob boss Titan (Mahershala Ali), he found Invincible (Steven Yeun) lacking and left.

Battle Beast was next seen in season 3, locked up in a Viltrumite prison. Allen the Alien (Seth Rogen), during his own escape, freed Battle Beast with the promise of fighting Viltrumites. (Battle Beast is one of the few beings in the universe that can stand up to a Viltrumite's strength, and vice versa.) "Invincible Universe: Battle Beast" will fill in the gap of how Battle Beast got locked up in that Viltrumite prison.

I asked Kirkman and Ottley if seeing and working on the "Invincible" show made them want to dive back into the comic. Kirkman admits that, "Getting on the show definitely makes me miss writing the comic from month to month because it was a big part of my life." However, "Battle Beast" is more so because of one particular thing he missed about writing the comic: working alongside Ottley to tell the story together.

"The reason this book exists is my desire to work with Ryan again. Ryan was slaving away in the mines of Marvel Comics and we were working on the show and interacting quite frequently, but he was busy doing other stuff. And when his tenure there was winding down, we started talking about doing something else. We always loved the Battle Beast character, and I love working with Ryan and would do almost anything with Ryan. So when he seemed open to coming back and doing more Battle Beast, that's what got me really excited about it."

As you can see from the preview pages for "Invincible Universe: Battle Beast," time away from this world hasn't dulled Ottley's skill for drawing it.

Image Comics

