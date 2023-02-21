Worf Is The John Wick Of The Star Trek Universe, According To Michael Dorn

The character of Worf, first played by actor Michael Dorn in "Star Trek: The Next Generation," always stood apart from the other characters on the show. Not only was he the sole Klingon on board the U.S.S. Enterprise, he was the first Klingon every to enter Starfleet. His culture — devoted to honor and combat — often left him isolated. Riker (Jonathan Frakes) was intimidated by the violence contained in Worf's calisthenics programs on the holodeck. In one episode, it took a great deal of research from peers to know that Worf, notoriously closed-off, required a particular Klingon pain-based coming-of-age ritual. Quick to action, often suspicious, and appealingly complete, Worf was compelling in how standoffish he was.

Worf was also easily the most violent member of the Enterprise crew, often eager to engage suspects or invaders. As a Klingon, he believed that hand-to-hand combat was the best way to feel alive, and that death during battle was noble and desired. Often, to show how powerful a combatant was, Dorn — or perhaps more correctly, Dorn's stunt double — was frequently thrown to the ground.

Worf also stood out in that he could easily have lived in an action movie. In the utopian future of "Star Trek," unabashed, action-ready badasses are rare, and while often containing fights and violence, "Star Trek" might be best seen as anything but an action series. In recent seasons of "Star Trek: Discovery" and "Star Trek: Picard," a goodly number of characters are murderers, and it feels wildly inappropriate. In the second episode of season 3 of "Picard," Worf proves that he is still handy with a sword. That feels more appropriate.

In a new interview with SFX Magazine, Dorn agrees, feeling that Worf is essentially the John Wick of "Star Trek."