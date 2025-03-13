The Invincible Season 3 Finale Shows Why The MCU Is Failing

This article contains spoilers for "Invincible."

Three seasons in, it's safe to say that "Invincible" is one of the best shows on TV or streaming. It's visually stunning, buoyed by the talents of a star-studded voice cast, and has some of the strongest writing of any genre series currently airing. The show is as good as it's ever been at the end of season 3, and some of the more expensive comic book adaptations on the block could afford to study "Invincible." The Marvel Cinematic Universe, in particular, could learn a thing or two from the season 3 finale alone.

After a season consisting mostly of episodic storylines, character building for Oliver (Christian Convery), Eve (Gillian Jacobs), and Cecil (Walton Goggins), and Mark (Steven Yeun) growing into his own responsibility, the last two episodes are a hard shock to the system. Fans of the comics would have been ready for the "Invincible War" arc, in which a revived Angstrom Levy (Sterling K. Brown) attacks Earth with a team of evil Invincibles from across the multiverse. But if you didn't know they were coming, the devastation from Levy's assault and the subsequent appearance of Viltrumite warrior Conquest (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) probably knocked the wind out of you.

It's a brutal finale, both because of the unprecedented destruction and death toll seen on Earth and because of the emotional impact on the characters. However, despite its impressive spectacle, "Invincible" always lets the characters' stories drive the action. More often than not of late, though, the MCU has been doing things the other way around, which is part of why the Disney franchise has been struggling over the last few years.