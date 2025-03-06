Invincible Season 3 Episode 7's Major Death Is Heartbreaking

This article contains major spoilers for "Invincible."

If you've read the "Invincible" comics and know the endgame, then you've probably been watching season 3 with dread. Not because the season is bad, far from it. No, because you knew the ending was going to be a bloodbath and that one major character wouldn't be making it out.

The penultimate episode of season 3 — "What Have I Done?" — adapts "Invincible War." Angstrom Levy (Sterling K. Brown) enacts his latest revenge scheme against Invincible/Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) by bringing Invincibles from different realities to his. To go home, the Invincibles have to destroy Mark's Earth, "our" Earth.

One of the Invincibles, and an especially sadistic one, attacks the Teen Team base, overpowering Robot, Monster Girl, and Bulletproof. So, Rex Splode (Jason Mantzoukas) stays behind to fight him and let the others escape. When it seems like all is over for Rex, he plunges his hand through an open wound, grabs his own skeleton, and detonates it, taking out himself and the alternate Invincible in the explosion.

Rex has been compared to Gambit from "X-Men," since they're both cocky ladies' men with the ability to make things go boom. (Granted, Rex can generate glowing/exploding rods, while Gambit sticks to playing cards.) Comparisons will now doubtlessly be made to Gambit's heartbreaking sacrifice in "X-Men '97." Like Remy LeBeau, Rex Splode is a hero who deserves to be remembered.