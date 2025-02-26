One Key Invincible Season 3 Line Teases The Endgame For Mark Grayson

This article contains spoilers for "Invincible."

"We're in the endgame now," declared Doctor Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) during "Avengers: Infinity War," signaling the final act of the 21st century's most famous superhero saga. "Invincible" isn't quite there yet; it's about 45% of the way through the original 144-issue Image comic series by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley. However, the ongoing third season of "Invincible" has offered some hints of that endgame.

In the episode "You Were My Hero," Mark/Invincible travels far into the future and discovers his superhero comrade the Immortal (Ross Marquand) rules the planet as a king. The Immortal has gone mad from living too long; he doesn't quite realize that the Mark before him is from the past. Thus, he talks about events that Mark hasn't experienced yet; he mentions Mark getting sick, even though they found a cure for this disease, and claims Mark and his family left him behind on Earth.

Mark is confused, but the Immortal has seen this happen — and if you've read the "Invincible" comics, you have too! This isn't foreshadowing the show added, either. When these events happen in the comic ("Invincible" #54), the Immortal makes the same comments. Kirkman has said that when he began writing "Invincible," he thought it would continue indefinitely — with a rotating door of writers and artists — like every other superhero book. As he stayed with Mark and grew as a writer, he decided he wanted to tell the whole story of "Invincible," including its ending. Either he'd already figured out his ending when he wrote issue #53, or he went back and picked up on the nebulous hints he'd dropped through The Immortal.

So, you show-only "Invincible" fans, rest assured that The Immortal's words about Mark's future will come back into play. But if you don't want to know how the show is (very likely) going to end, stop here. If you don't mind, or if you've already read the comic and just need a refresher, read on.