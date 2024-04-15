The Best Image Comics To Read If You Like Invincible

"Invincible" season 2 just wrapped (read our review here). While the long gap after season 1 slowed down the excitement, the second season kept the show's quality soaring higher than a Viltrumite.

"Invincible" may stream on Prime Video, but its origin story lies at Image Comics. Image was founded in 1992 as counter-programming to the Marvel/DC comics duopoly; the founders included '90s comic superstars like Rob Liefeld, Todd McFarlane, and Jim Lee (the man who rebranded the X-Men for the '90s). The "I" on Invincible's costume? It doesn't just stand for "Invincible," but "Image" too.

At Marvel and DC, the publishers own the characters and cycle out writers/artists at the popular ones. Image, on the other hand, specializes in creator-owned comics where writers and artists retain authority. That's why "Invincible" was personally created by Robert Kirkman, author of the comics. This also means that comics published at Image have more diverse genres than Marvel and DC (crime, horror, science-fiction, westerns, etc.) — though they do dabble in superheroes, "Invincible" being a case in point.

If you like "Invincible," here are some Image comics you should check out. (Note: Kirkman's production company, Skybound Entertainment, is partnered with Image and some of these series fall under that purview).