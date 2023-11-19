Every Hunger Games Movie Ranked

The "Hunger Games" movies are having a moment. Again.

Although many would argue that the original series rode the post-Harry Potter YA wave to blockbuster success, this series has stood the test of time while many of its peers have vanished into the ether for one clear reason: These movies are good. Sometimes extremely good. And their dystopian science fiction world — one that is politically tumultuous and emotionally fraught and deeply interested in the suffering of the innocent and the necessity of revolution in the face of tyranny — feels more relevant now than it did over a decade ago. The newest film, the grim prequel "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes," feels ripped out of our collective consciousness. These movies were blockbusters when they first arrived. Now, they feel like premonitions ... and life rafts.

/Film "Hunger Games" admirers entered the arena to rank the five movies (as any movie website is wont to do with any movie series), but it proved tricky. No one on the team dislikes any of these films. We all have favorites, sure, but there's not a true dud in the bunch. Even the controversial entries have aged into interesting films worth revisiting. So while this list is ranked, don't think of it as "worst to best." Think of it as "good to pretty darn great."