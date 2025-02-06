What Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Can Learn From Invincible

This article contains spoilers for "Invincible."

"Invincible" has returned for its third season on Prime Video, releasing concurrently with the debut season of "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" on Disney+. With this new rival, does "Invincible" retain its title as "probably the best superhero series in the universe"? I'd say it does, and it comes down to how "Invincible" writes its lead character Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun).

It makes sense to compare these shows, because "Invincible," both the series and the original comic by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, is basically Spider-Man plus "Dragon Ball." (Viltrumites are more-or-less Saiyans. Omni-Man's look evokes Superman but his character arc is closer to Vegeta.)

Though Peter Parker doesn't have an alien warrior for a dad, he and Mark Grayson are quite similar people. Like Peter, Mark is a young man who gets superpowers but realizes being a superhero isn't as fun as it looks; he constantly has to weigh his personal life against his career, there's no easy way to save the world, and life's curveballs and burdens often make him crack — but never break. He is Invincible, after all.

Atom Eve is a dead ringer for fellow redhead Mary Jane Watson — Look at how Ryan Ottley draws them both:

Marvel Comics

Image Comics

Invincible and Spider-Man have even met before in the comics; the show made a veiled reference to this in the season 2 finale, "I Thought You Were Stronger" — Mark gets sent to a dimension inhabited by the superhero "Agent Spider," with a familiar voice (Josh Keaton) and powers.

Prime Video

During the "Invincible" season 3 three-episode premiere, Mark changed out to a darker new suit, ditching the yellow of the first Invincible costume with a new blue and black palette. This is akin to when Spider-Man got his black symbiote suit, especially since Mark too is losing some self-control this season. No alien parasite is influencing Invincible, though, just the pressures of his life. When it comes to portraying a flawed Peter Parker-esque hero, "Invincible" surpasses the actual Spider-Man cartoon it's competing against.