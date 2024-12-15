Why Omni-Man Killed The Guardians Of The Globe In Invincible, Explained

Like the comics it's based on, "Invincible" is a show full of layered characters, intense fights, and surprising twists, all of which feature in the story of Omni-Man (voiced by J.K. Simmons). Though he at first appears to be a loving husband and father to his son Mark aka the superhero Invincible (Steven Yeun), as well as a courageous protector of Earth, that whole portrait shifts at the end of the show's first episode, in which Omni-Man assembles his allies, the Guardians of the Globe, at their base of operations only to ambush them, killing every single member in brutal fashion. It's a shocking, visceral scene that sets the tone for everything that follows on the show, and it's more than a little confusing at first if you haven't read the series' source material.

Over the course of "Invincible" season 1, the truth of the matter comes out. As a Viltrumite, an alien race that's quickly subduing the galaxy under it fascist imperial thumb, Nolan was sent to Earth to prepare it for conquest. The method? Ingratiate himself to the human masses, make them rely upon him for their protection and safety, and then eliminate any potential threats to himself or the Viltrum Empire in preparation for the arrival of his people.

Even in "Invincible" season 2, the murder of the Guardians of the Globe remains a central and highly influential event. Since they're basically the Justice League of the "Invincible" universe and represent the most powerful heroes on the planet, they're the ones Omni-Man needed to eliminate first to secure a smooth transition of power when the Viltrumites arrive. Of course, in his own warped worldview, these killings were actually merciful to the people of Earth.