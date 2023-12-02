Invincible Season 2 Makes A Major Change To Omni-Man

This article contains spoilers for "Invincible."

The initial premise of "Invincible" is what it would be like to be Superman's son and follow in your dad's footsteps. Mark Grayson/Invincible (Steven Yeun) is the son of Nolan Grayson/Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons), Earth's greatest superhero and visitor from the planet Viltrum. Unfortunately, Viltrum is a fascist empire and Nolan isn't as benevolent as he appears.

"Invincible" season 1 ended with a clash between father and son. Nolan beat Mark to a pulp but flew off in grief after realizing how human he'd become. A question lingering at the season's end was when Omni-Man would return — pretty soon, it turned out.

"Invincible" season 2, episode 3, "This Missive, This Machination!" features Mark called to the alien planet Thraxa; the cliffhanger ending is him coming face to face with the planet's ruler, Nolan. Episode 4, "It's Been A While," opens with a flashback montage (scored to a cover of Leonard Cohen's "Avalanche") of a depressed Nolan drifting through the cosmos before he meets the Thraxans. Returning to the present, the scene builds to Mark punching his father — but instead, he hugs him. From there, though, Mark's anger reasserts itself and he spends the rest of the episode acting hostile to his dad.

This is a change from the source material and could hint at more changes to come.