Steven Yeun's Character In Marvel's Thunderbolts Has Been Revealed (And It's A Weird One)

Those notorious Marvel snipers have been slacking a bit, apparently, based on the volume of leaks that have sprung from the studio lately. To be fair, this latest one comes from something of an unexpected source: "The Walking Dead" creator Robert Kirkman. And the news regarding his "good friend" Steven Yeun, who starred in AMC's hit zombie series for years (and most recently stole the show in the Netflix series "Beef"), suggests that he might very well be playing the villain of the upcoming "Thunderbolts" film.

In a lengthy conversation between Kirkman and comic book artist David Finch (via IGN), Kirkman spilled the beans on which super-powered character Yeun will be playing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — a role that, up until now, has been kept a mystery. All we knew to this point was that it would be "not only significant to this film but a major role going forward in future films." So leave it to Kirkman to finally raise the curtains a bit:

"My good friend Steven Yeun is playing the Sentry in a movie."

This seems to confirm many of the rumors swirling around Yeun's role, which indicated that he would be playing the alter ego of Marvel character Robert Reynolds. Created in 2000, the Sentry comes with a serious dark side known as the Void, an immensely powerful supervillain so horrifying that he repressed his own memories of this personality and made sure the rest of the world forgot it, too. Historically, the character has appeared in issues along with the New Avengers, the Mighty Avengers, and the Dark Avengers, though he does have run-ins with the Thunderbolts, as well. The film will surely make a few changes along the way, but this is undoubtedly a pretty wild character for Marvel to adapt.