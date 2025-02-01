The 5 Best Spider-Man Voice Actors, Ranked

"Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" is here and is already playing with our marvelous expectations about the wall-crawling superhero.

When fans debate who is the best Spider-Man, the contest is usually between the three movie star Spider-Men. You know, the Spider trio that shared the big screen in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" — Tobey Maguire (from the original Sam Raimi-directed "Spider-Man" trilogy), Andrew Garfield (from the "Amazing Spider-Man" films), and Tom Holland (the current silver screen Spider-Man, belonging to the Marvel Cinematic Universe).

Each of these three Spider-Men have passionate champions, but "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" reminds us of how many more actors have given their voice to Peter Parker. The new series' Spider-Man voice, Hudson Thames, has gotten himself into hot water for using the anti-diversity dog whistle "Woke" to describe what "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" isn't. Some fans have even suggested, with varying degrees of seriousness, that the show should recast Thames with one of the trusted veteran Spider-Man voice actors.

"Best Spider-Man voice actor" is a title with a lot more competition than Maguire vs. Garfield vs. Holland — which animated Spidey is coming out on top?