Spider-Man: No Way Home Behind-The-Scenes Footage Shows Off Spider-Men, On-Set Antics

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" spun a wild box office web with a whopping $1,832,170,405 worldwide take as of this writing. I didn't bother to give you a rounder number here. It's too huge and I want you to see each and every digit, and feel your jaw hit the floor as mine did. Now we're getting the home release for the film that united three Peters Parker, and the overall total is just going to keep growing.

Today Marvel Studios has released a new teaser for all the special features we're going to get when the film comes to home video. We're getting the digital version on March 22, 2022, and on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray on April 12, 2022. There will be over 80 minutes of new and behind-the-scenes content, with the required blooper reel, which I am far more excited for than I should be.

Marvel Studios

Just as an example of some of what we're going to see in the special features, we've got Peter (the Tom Holland version) jumping off a cherry picker with Zendaya's MJ, some villains goofing off together, 20 more minutes with Peters Garfield and Maguire which will melt my entire heart, some hidden Easter eggs, and that blooper reel with a cheeky Tom Holland doing the very best dramatic pose.