X-Men '97 Has Slyly Resolved One Of Marvel Animation's Most Frustrating Cliffhangers

The idea of bringing back a beloved '90s cartoon like "X-Men: The Animated Series" after 30 years sounds quite like a cash grab meant to exploit nostalgic grown-up fans, but it quickly became clear "X-Men '97" was more than the nostalgia-bait the premiere led us to believe.

Indeed, this is a thoughtful follow-up to the already exquisite '90s show, one that takes advantage of the streaming era's embrace of serialization and grittier stories to deliver a bleak yet still hopeful story about loss, grief, and family. The turning point came during the Genosha genocide episode, which made the story and the characters lose their innocence and open their eyes to the reality of their world. This is a season of television that has delivered some poignant character drama and some thrilling superheroics, all while telling a story with big consequences for mutantkind, but also the larger Marvel universe. Make no mistake, this is the best thing to come out of Marvel Studios since "Avengers: Endgame."

Even though this is at times an intimate story, "X-Men '97" also feels very much like part of a larger world full of Marvel heroes, many of whom show up in the finale. The episode not only gives us a fantastic tease for a continuation of the X-Men story, but also provides a surprisingly sweet conclusion to a frustrating cliffhanger from another '90s Marvel cartoon — "Spider-Man: The Animated Series."

In the "X-Men '97" season 1 finale, we see various shots of different Marvel characters reacting to Asteroid M heading toward Earth. Among them are several Avengers, including the return of Captain America, but we also see Daredevil and a friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, accompanied by Mary Jane. This is significant because it finally gives fans of the beloved animated Spider-Man series closure after 26 years.