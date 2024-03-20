X-Men '97 Features A Spider-Man Easter Egg You May Have Missed

In the first episode of "X-Men '97," the 2024 continuation of the 30-year-old "X-Men: The Animated Series," Cyclops (Ray Chase) and several other X-Men break into a warehouse occupied by a well-armed militia of bigots, keen on murdering mutants. The bigots are armed with fist-mounted laser cannons extrapolated from Sentinel technology. As X-Men fans know, Sentinels are 30-foot purple robots programmed to capture and/or kill mutants. Cyclops, using his powerful optic blasts, rescues a mutant called Robert da Costa (Gui Agustini), but he's then captured by the bigots. They remove Cyclops' visor, likely not knowing that it's needed to keep his eyeball powers under control. Cyclops merely blasts his way out, sans visor, winning the day.

There is then a brief edit to the warehouse's exterior, where the above action occurred. A newspaper floats by the camera, highlighting a mutant fashion show. It will take sharp eyes to see it, but one might see that the newspaper comes from the Daily Bugle, the newspaper heavily featured in Spider-Man comics. The Bugle also boasts smaller headlines: "Is Spider-Man a Mutant?" and "Hellfire Gala" with pictures by Peter Parker and text by Eddie Brock. It's a little fistful of Spider-Man references in an X-Men show, implying that Spider-Man may be lurking off-camera somewhere nearby.

This is not just another cute little wink-and-nod connecting two superheroes — which has long been the bread-and-butter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe — but a likely nod to "Spider-Man," the animated series that ran concurrently with "X-Men" back in the 1990s ... and even crossed over with on a few occasions. Millennial kids who were watching "X-Men" around 1995 were likely watching the "Spider-Man" series as well, so the connection between the two is strong.