X-Men Pulled Off Professor X's Crowd-Freezing Power With The Help Of Mimes

At the beginning of Bryan Singer's 2003 superhero film "X2: X-Men United," the title teens are enjoying a school field trip to the local Natural History museum. The kids don't get out too often, as they attend a special school for superpowered mutants, a class of people hated by the populace at large. While they are sitting in the museum cafeteria, a pair of bullies approach Pyro (Aaron Stanford), Iceman (Shawn Shamore), and Rogue (Anna Paquin) asking Pyro for the use of his cigarette lighter. Pyro denies them, and they snatch his Zippo out of his hands, lighting up immediately. Pyro, possessing the superpower to expand fires, winks his eye and causes the bully's lit cigarette to explode, setting his jacket on fire. Iceman, who can fire ice blasts from his hands, extinguishes the fire. Showing off their powers in public is verboten, as they run the risk of being discovered by the public at large.

At the moment Iceman uses his freeze abilities, however, every single person in the museum halts in their tracks. They all remain unmoving, weirdly mannequin-like, for a few unnerving moments. The teens' professor, Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart) angrily approaches them and admonishes them for using their superpowers. The X-Men all have to leave the museum now and hole up back at school. Professor Xavier is a powerful psychic, you see, and used his powers to freeze people's minds, leaving them unaware for long enough for the X-Men to leave.

The crowd-freezing moment was not a photographic effect, nor realized with CGI. In 2003, it was more practical to merely hire professional mimes to freeze in their tracks. In a recent interview with SYFY Wire, Ross Emery, cinematographer for "The Wolverine," recalls talking to "X2" cinematographer Newton Thomas Sigel about achieving the effect.