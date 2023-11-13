Patrick Stewart Was Convinced Star Trek Fans Didn't Care About Him — Until He Went To A Convention

On October 5, 1987, the New York Times reviewed a new "Star Trek" show that had just debuted. It was set about 85 years after the events of the original "Star Trek," and followed the exploits of one Captain Jean-Luc Picard, played by "the fine British actor Patrick Stewart, formerly of the Royal Shakespeare Company." The review also noted that the new series, called "Star Trek: The Next Generation," featured "a good deal of soaring space music in the manner of 'Star Wars.'" It was an inauspicious write-up for a series that would eventually prove to be at least as popular as its forebear, if not more so. Those of us who were alive in 1987 likely recall a certain amount — not a lot — of doubt surrounding the new series. Some Trekkies were a hair miffed that a new series wouldn't feature Captain Kirk (William Shatner) or Spock (Leonard Nimoy).

Even for those open-minded enough to welcome "The Next Generation" into the zeitgeist, some found it hard to picture a "Star Trek" convention expressing the same amount of enthusiasm for the newcomer as they did for the 1960s classic. Would people turn up to see Stewart in person with the same excited fervor as they might for, say, George Takei? Would people wear the t-shirts, write fan fiction, or stitch together homemade versions of the uniforms?

The answer, of course, would be yes on all counts, and to a multiplicative degree. Indeed, Stewart recalls attending his first "Star Trek" convention back in the late 1980s — a story he relates in his new autobiography "Making It So: A Memoir" — and finding that Trekkies cared about him far more than he might have initially assumed.