How Fox Stopped The Wolverine From Being The First R-Rated X-Men Film

How did we get from the hot mess that is director Gavin Hood's "X-Men Origins: Wolverine" to the soulful elegy that is director James Mangold's "Logan?" The answer is Mangold's second entry in the "Wolverine" trilogy, "The Wolverine." Loosely based on Chris Claremont and Frank Miller's limited 1982 comic book arc about Wolvie's adventures in Japan, "The Wolverine" lies precisely at the nexus between Hood's "Wolverine" flick and "Logan." It's more meditative than the former yet less sophisticated and bloody than the latter. It also has some of the CGI beat-em-up silliness that dilutes Hood's film but is absent from Mangold's final chapter in the saga.

Mangold and his leading man, Hugh Jackman, had hoped to make "The Wolverine" the first R-rated "X-Men" film. "I knew that if Hugh and I could get an R, then we'll have the freedom to make an adult film," Mangold told Den of Geek in 2017. "Because the second the marketing arm of a studio realizes it cannot market to children, five or six creative things happen. The scenes can go deeper and can be written for adults. Not just language, not just [violence] [...] but the themes can be more interesting, the words you're using can be more complicated. The ideas can be more complicated."

So why was "The Wolverine" released with a PG-13 instead? To hear Mangold tell it, it was all a matter of being in the wrong place at the wrong time in the history of superhero films.