How Angstrom Levy Is Still Alive In Invincible Season 3

The following contains spoilers for "Invincible" season 3, episode 7 (and, potentially, future episodes).

For a whole season, Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) has been fighting with his self-control following the events of "Invincible" season 2. This week, those horrors finally came back to haunt him in the form of a villain he'd thought he'd put down permanently. (That's what happens when you're one of the strongest characters in the "Invincible" universe.)

While it initially appeared as though Cecil (Walton Goggins) had been spying on Mark and his family earlier this season, we soon discovered that the real observer was none other than that dimension-hopping supervillain, Angstrom Levy (Sterling K. Brown), who's once again gunning for Invincible — this time with an army of Mark variants from different realities. Honestly? It's a solid plan, given Mark's current headspace. What's really impressive, though, is how Levy even managed to put this diabolical scheme of his into action.

The last time we saw the big-brained bad guy, he was a bloody pile of mulch spread across Mark's guilt-riddled fists. So, how did Levy make it back to the land of the living, complete with an almost foolproof plan to exact revenge? Well, as we've previously seen with the likes of Doc Seismic (Chris Diamantopoulos), the persistently invasive Flaxans, and the Mauler Twins (Kevin Michael Richardson), it's near-impossible to keep a good "Invincible" villain down, even after their head has been reduced to a horrifying clump of mince.