How Angstrom Levy Is Still Alive In Invincible Season 3
The following contains spoilers for "Invincible" season 3, episode 7 (and, potentially, future episodes).
For a whole season, Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) has been fighting with his self-control following the events of "Invincible" season 2. This week, those horrors finally came back to haunt him in the form of a villain he'd thought he'd put down permanently. (That's what happens when you're one of the strongest characters in the "Invincible" universe.)
While it initially appeared as though Cecil (Walton Goggins) had been spying on Mark and his family earlier this season, we soon discovered that the real observer was none other than that dimension-hopping supervillain, Angstrom Levy (Sterling K. Brown), who's once again gunning for Invincible — this time with an army of Mark variants from different realities. Honestly? It's a solid plan, given Mark's current headspace. What's really impressive, though, is how Levy even managed to put this diabolical scheme of his into action.
The last time we saw the big-brained bad guy, he was a bloody pile of mulch spread across Mark's guilt-riddled fists. So, how did Levy make it back to the land of the living, complete with an almost foolproof plan to exact revenge? Well, as we've previously seen with the likes of Doc Seismic (Chris Diamantopoulos), the persistently invasive Flaxans, and the Mauler Twins (Kevin Michael Richardson), it's near-impossible to keep a good "Invincible" villain down, even after their head has been reduced to a horrifying clump of mince.
Angstrom Levy hung on to life by his fingertips
In a bloody flashback to the season 2 finale, season 3's penultimate episode (titled "What Have I Done?") shows Mark heading out into the unknown desert of another dimension following his previous fight with Levy. However, despite his face being smashed to bloody smithereens in every direction, all it takes is a single broken finger for Levy to open a portal to anywhere but there. He thereafter finds himself in the world of the Technicians, a trio of intimidating-looking scientists from another dimension who are understandably surprised to see Levy falling into their reality, begging for help. Clearly the scientific sort, the Technicians do as they are asked after making a deal with Levy. From there, Mark's nemesis begins gathering different Marks from different realities, culminating with the Invincible War (which was teased back in season 2).
Gradually, through heavy losses and noble sacrifices, the number of Invincibles dwindles, with the last remaining survivors of this invasion turning on Levy, who failed to deliver what he promised. This then leads to another battle with Invincible that results in his huge-headed antagonist retreating once again, only this time missing an arm, which he demands the Technicians replace. His former saviors aren't so giving this time around, though, and call out Levy for failing to keep his side of the bargain — meaning, he'll be taking his orders from them going forward, not the other way around. But what's this deal the Technicians struck with Levy, and how will it factor into "Invincible" in the future?
Will we see Angstrom Levy again in Invincible?
After surviving the mild injury of his head being transformed into a smashed rhubarb pie, a missing limb doesn't seem like the sort of thing that's going to slow Angstrom Levy down. Hence, it's very likely he'll return in future seasons of "Invincible," especially if the original comics are anything to go by. Up until now, the show has done an exceptional job of keeping things by the book, so don't be surprised if that continues with Mark and Levy's final conflict (one that, suffice it to say, will reach the same gruesome proportions as their previous skirmishes).
Following this failed attack on Mark in the comics, in which he narrowly escapes death yet again, Levy sets about paying off his debts to the Technicians at a remarkable pace. In doing so, he turns their ravaged world into a technological marvel, thus wiping his slate clean and allowing him to focusing once more on taking down Invincible once and for all. We'll refrain from going into the details beyond that, though, lest we spoil the fun, savage, and shudder-sparking action headed our way in the future.
Besides, Mark currently has enough problems to deal with thanks to Conquest (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) suddenly arriving on Earth. If Levy wants in on the action, he better get in line, although we'd advise being as far back in the queue as possible. Things are about to get very, very messy.
The "Invincible" season 3 finale premieres March 13, 2025, on Prime Video.