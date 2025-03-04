The 12 Strongest Invincible Characters Ranked
With dramatic action and sky-high emotional stakes, its no wonder why Amazon Prime Video's "Invincible" has become one of the popular superhero TV shows of all time. Based on the comic book series by Robert Kirkman, Ryan Ottley, and Cory Walker, the series has expertly adapted Mark Grayson's (Steven Yeun) morally tumultuous journey toward mastering his powers and growing into the man he's meant to be.
But as one might expect, that growth comes with more power — and even more powerful enemies. These are the 12 strongest characters in Invincible, ranked (but be warned that major spoilers for the comics lie below).
The Immortal
The weakest of the strongest "Invincible" characters is the Immortal (Ross Marquand), a 3,000-plus-year-old super-man who (essentially) cannot die. In addition to enhanced physical attributes, the Immortal possesses the abilities of flight and, of course, immortality. Whatever the incident was that altered his physiology, it gave him "Smart Atom DNA," an incredibly rare genetic code that makes him nigh-invulnerable except to the strongest beings alive.
The official "Invincible" handbook released in 2007 states that he's one of only three beings in existence with a survival ability on par with the invulnerability of the Viltrumite race. Further, he is completely impervious to ailments natural (starvation, exhaustion) and unnatural (illness, poisoning) and cannot be killed even through logically lethal dismemberment. Per the handbook, only "an injury that disperses a significant portion of his body's molecules" can kill him. In the comics, he's capable of dispatching minor adversaries with a single punch, as was the case when he faced Magnattack — though that may also have been because Ryan Ottley told Robert Kirkman that he hated drawing the magnetic villain.
The Immortal is the strongest major character introduced to audiences early in the series, aside from Mark and Nolan Grayson. Even after the latter kills him along with the rest of the Guardians of the Globe in the series premiere, he returns from his decapitation and manages to cause Omni-Man some modest trouble during the GDA's ambush. However, season 3 has shown how psychologically vulnerable his immortality renders him, as a future version of the Immortal begs a traumatized Mark to kill him. Though still a threat, their contest also proves he's still no match for a trained Viltrumite. Seeing as he doesn't get better with age, we can safely leave Immortal at the bottom of this list.
Omnipotus -- The World Shaper
In both the comics and the show, Omnipotus, the World Shaper is pretty much a nothing character. In the former, he only appears in three issues and was seemingly created just to give the heroes of Earth an existential threat to punch while Mark is visiting Thraxa. The only major story moment he facilitates is allowing a newly revived Black Samson to debut and showcase his impressive powers. Given that the series had already covered this moment for Khary Payton's character, Omnipotus' arrival is turned into an amusingly self-aware gag: a two-line showdown between him and the Immortal meant to underscore just how little this contest matters to the rest of the plot (Ross Marquand — one of a few Marvel actors in the series' cast — even voices both characters involved).
So what's his deal? Omnipotus has a vague powerset that includes unstoppable physical might, energy projection, and a fluctuating level of reality manipulation that depends on the amount of energy he's absorbed. At his most powerful, he would presumably be omnipotent, which could start an argument for him being placed significantly higher on this list — if not in the top spot.
That just wouldn't feel right to us, however, given the ease with which he's finally dispatched. Though it takes every hero on Earth just to push him through a portal back to his home dimension, a two-man team of Mark and Dinosaurus (a character fans of the show have not yet met) is able to take him out for good. He has defeated the Immortal, so we'll at least give Omnipotus that.
David Anders -- Dinosaurus
David Anders is a normal young man who bears the unfortunate burden of turning into an enraged dinosaur known as Dinosaurus whenever he feels bored (sort of like a reverse-Hulk). It's unclear if fans of Amazon Prime Video's "Invincible" will get to meet Dinosaurus before the end of season 3, but the character first appears in the comics in the aftermath of an event called "The Invincible War." To make a short story shorter, there's a large-scale battle that turns several major cities into rubble. When Mark and the rest of Earth's heroes try to assist in the rebuilding efforts, Dinosaurus springs into action to stop them, believing that letting the humans do all the work will ultimately be a net positive for society.
This is part of Dinosaurus' confusing and vaguely utilitarian worldview, which is more or less hand-waved away in the comics as being a byproduct of his mental instability. While this does make him somewhat vulnerable (and ultimately leads to his demise), he does possess some of the greater physical capabilities seen in the "Invincible" universe. In the comics, he's gone toe-to-toe with several powerful characters, including Oliver Grayson, Bulletproof, Allen the Alien (post-regeneration), and, of course, Invincible himself. As previously mentioned, the pair also team up to take on Omnipotus. Dinosaurus is the one to land the killing blow, crushing the monster's head between his jaws.
Space Racer
We've talked about a few strong characters so far, but none of them are Viltrumite-killers. That distinction is earned by an incredibly small portion of the "Invincible" ensemble, notably including Space Racer. The series first revealed this intergalactic warrior to the audience through one of Nolan Grayson's "science fiction" novels, which were in fact memoirs about his time traveling the cosmos.
He describes Space Racer as a figure of dubious existence, seemingly unsure if he's mere legend or a genuine threat to the Viltrumite Empire. This is mostly in line with how Nolan describes him in the comics (and other alien characters are under similar assumptions), though it is eventually revealed Nolan actually encountered Space Racer himself 100 years in the past and had left him for dead. When he and Allen the Alien find the grave where he had left Space Racer's deadly Infinity Ray — a weapon so powerful it can kill Viltrumites and destroy planets — they accidentally release an unexpectedly alive Space Racer.
This is because Space Racer has a psychic connection to his weapon, which causes it to react if ever touched by another being. Furthermore, the fact that Space Racer was alive to benefit from the activation of this ability despite being buried underneath rubble for over a century shows how durable and strong he must be — even though his gun does most of the heavy lifting.
Conquest
Finally, we arrive at our first Viltrumite entry on this list. One of less than 50 members of his species alive by the start of the series, Conquest is a dangerously volatile Viltrumite who managed to survive the deadly Scourge Virus (a bioweapon that nearly made their race extinct). The TV show hasn't gotten around to introducing him just yet, but Conquest first appears in the comics to investigate whether or not Mark is sincerely committed to conquering Earth on behalf of the Viltrumites. Right away, we see what makes this character so threatening. Unlike other Viltrumites, he actually has no personal convictions, morals, or commitment to their imperial project — he simply enjoys the thrill of the kill.
He doesn't appear in as many issues as other prominent Viltrumite characters, but he does plenty of damage while he's around. When they first meet, he's a significant threat for Mark and very nearly kills him. Later, he holds his own against Omni-Man.
Anissa
Anissa is perhaps the most infamous character in "Invincible," known to fans of the comic for playing a central role in one of the series' darkest moments. It remains to be seen how or if the TV show will adapt that storyline (which, for a multitude of reasons, we're not going to get into here), but the character has already made her debut identically to the comics in season 2, episode 7, "I'm Not Going Anywhere." She is voiced by Shantel VanSanten, an actor who fans of Prime Video's adaptation of "The Boys" will recognize as Becca Butcher, indicating that she will play a major role in the series down the line.
Anissa and Conquest are very similar in terms of power level, but we'll give the edge to Anissa here due to her greater presence in the comic. We see more of what she's capable of, including hurting Allen the Alien, Nolan, and the Viltrumite Grand Regent Thragg, as well as physically overpowering Mark long after he had already managed to take down Conquest.
Samantha Eve Wilkins -- Atom Eve
This list so far has mostly consisted of physically powerful superbeings, but might comes in many forms in the "Invincible" universe. In fact, an argument could be made that the series' most powerful characters are among the likes of Atom Eve (voiced by "Community" alum Gillian Jacobs), whose gifts are so diverse and potentially limitless that they could theoretically dominate any opponent depending on the circumstances.
To somewhat oversimplify things, Eve is able to completely control and manipulate atoms, which essentially translates to reality manipulation. She is limited only by three things — her imagination, a mental limiter that prevents the manipulation of the atomic structure of living things (a block she can occasionally override in times of stress), and speed. That last weakness is particularly interesting, as it's the only reason why she has any trouble with Viltrumites. Their superspeed leaves Eve with only seconds to react in battle, resulting in constructs that are not as powerful or effective as they could be if she had time to prepare. That said, she was able to kill an alternate, evil version of Mark during the Invincible War and flambéed Conquest — after he punched a hole through her stomach.
Indeed, though Eve possesses little to no superhuman durability, she appears to be nigh-immortal, capable of reviving herself from both violent death and natural expiration. What's more, she appears to get more powerful once she revives herself, meaning her power is truly limitless. For now, however, this placement on the list feels like the most appropriate reflection of what we see in the comics.
Nolan Grayson -- Omni-Man
Speaking of Viltrumites that would surely give Atom Eve trouble, our top five kicks off with none other than Nolan Grayson — also known to the people of Earth as the superhero-turned-mass murderer Omni-Man (voiced by J.K. Simmons). By now you probably know the story: Nolan was sent to Earth as part of his people's imperial imperative, which dictated that Viltrumites needed to prepare various worlds for eventual conquering in order to ensure the survival of their species. Nolan married and seemingly fell in love with Debbie (Sandra Oh), and the pair gave birth to their son Mark. Before Nolan could fully indoctrinate Mark in the violent ways of Viltrum, however, his ulterior motives were exposed to both him and the world at large, forcing him to go into exile.
Nolan is stronger than almost every other Viltrumite we see in the series, a proven dominator in battle who can only be stopped by a handful of characters. This trait exposed itself during his youth on Viltrum, where his skill in battle was so great that those in charge of the World Conquering Committee selected him as the one-man vanguard of the intergalactic offensive. Without Mark in his way, he would have been able to defeat the combined might of the GDA and all of Earth's heroes without question. Now, with seasons 2 and 3 bringing about the beginning of his slow road to potential redemption, his destiny may be the exact opposite.
Allen the Alien
Seth Rogen's Allen the Alien quickly became one of the most beloved characters when "Invincible" was introduced to a brand new audience on Amazon Prime Video (so much so that he had to help tide fans over during the extended hiatus between seasons 1 and 2). His new fans were surely distressed when, in season 2, the polite planetary guardian is ambushed and seemingly killed by a group of Viltrumites. As comic book fans were already aware, this encounter ultimately reveals Allen as a being of near infinite physical power.
Allen is a Unopan, an alien race who were nearly made extinct by the Viltrumites. As a result, they bred him as a genetically engineered super soldier with immense potential. Whenever he is gravely injured, his body's enhanced physiology kicks in and rebuilds him with greater durability and strength. It's feasible that — similar to Atom Eve — Allen could repeat this process enough times to be stronger than we could possibly imagine. As far as his strength showcased in the series goes, he's already stronger than almost anything else.
Thokk -- Battle Beast
The people of the planet Dornn are driven by one thing: battle. Thokk, the intergalactic warrior known throughout the cosmos as Battle Beast, is no exception. In the TV series and in the comics, we first meet Battle Beast as part of a team of mercenaries hired by Machine Head to deal with Invincible and Titan (voiced by Mahershala Ali in season 1). Once he realizes neither the young Viltrumite nor the newly formed Guardians of the Globe are worthy opponents, however, he declines to kill them and leaves the site.
That scene is key to understanding Battle Beast's psychology — a violent code of ethics that leads to victory and, eventually, his own demise. He spends the entirety of "Invincible" trying to find anyone who can match his strength, finding no one else who can compete with him. He slayed the Viltrumite-killing ragnars, howled with laughter at the strikes of lesser Viltrumites, and dispatched threats from various species time and time again. His might is so impressive that Thragg attempts to recruit him — but, recognizing Thragg as potentially the only being capable of giving him a fair fight, declines in favor of a battle to the death.
One could argue that there were too many variables in their days-long brawl to determine a clear winner. (It certainly seems as though Battle Beast's decision to disembowel himself evened the score in his eyes, though his lack of injury following the ragnar ambush could also imply his supremacy over Thragg.) Ordering our top three choices was difficult, as an argument could be made for any one of them possessing greater might than others. Perhaps at full strength, Battle Beast truly is the greatest warrior in the "Invincible" universe.
Mark Grayson -- Invincible
Audiences have already seen Mark Grayson execute some impressive feats of strength in the series, and he only gets stronger as his story continues in the comics. Discussing this will require us to dive head first into the most major comic book spoilers we've discussed so far, much of which will surely also wind up being spoilers for the TV show. This is your last warning.
In a direct contest of strength, it's heavily implied that Mark is decisively stronger than his father by the end of the series. The two arm wrestle for fun, and though Nolan seemingly wins, a cryptic question from Mark makes the reader ask if Nolan was merely allowed to win. Both of them, aided by a shot from Space Racer and the might of Viltrumite defector and leader of the Coalition of Planets Thadeus (Peter Cullen), destroy the Viltrum planet by flying into it. Further along, the Viltrumite-Thraxan children of Thragg (the final enemy standing between Mark and intergalactic peace) literally destroy their own bodies trying to hurt him. And when it's finally time for Mark to end Thragg, he fights to a near-pyrrhic victory in the heart of the sun (had Allen the Alien not arrived in time, what remained of their bodies would have both burned away together).
The argument for Mark being at #1 on this list would come from the series' final time jump after his side's victory over Thragg. About 500 years later, he is the Grand Regent of the new Viltrumite Empire, and many readers have assumed with good reason that this version of Mark would logically be the most powerful being in the "Invincible" universe. Given that we don't know that for sure, however (and that this timeline is so far off and separate from the main story that it may as well be an alternate reality), we have to give that spot to the only character proven to be stronger than him.
Grand Regent Thragg
Though we debatably could put Mark Grayson or Battle Beast at #1, it's hard to deny the strongest character in the "Invincible" universe is Grand Regent Thragg. The character has yet to debut in the TV series, though maybe he'll be the character that finally interests Bryan Cranston. In looking at the lore, his final fights with Omni-Man and Invincible prove how unparalleled his durability and strength are. When he and Mark fight one another in the sun, the latter is able to escape with his life because Robot lends him an advanced battle suit and Allen is willing to risk a few burns to drag his charred half-corpse out of the star.
Furthermore, the idea that Thragg is definitively the strongest character in the "Invincible" universe, yet still loses, would beautifully underscore the show's central ideas. In opposition to the Viltrumite "might makes right" code, Mark defeats him through an unbeatable commitment to doing good, a refusal to let pain defeat him, and — most importantly — the help of others. These things, rather than his powers or strength, are what truly make him "Invincible."