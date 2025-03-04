The 12 Strongest Invincible Characters Ranked

The weakest of the strongest "Invincible" characters is the Immortal (Ross Marquand), a 3,000-plus-year-old super-man who (essentially) cannot die. In addition to enhanced physical attributes, the Immortal possesses the abilities of flight and, of course, immortality. Whatever the incident was that altered his physiology, it gave him "Smart Atom DNA," an incredibly rare genetic code that makes him nigh-invulnerable except to the strongest beings alive.

The official "Invincible" handbook released in 2007 states that he's one of only three beings in existence with a survival ability on par with the invulnerability of the Viltrumite race. Further, he is completely impervious to ailments natural (starvation, exhaustion) and unnatural (illness, poisoning) and cannot be killed even through logically lethal dismemberment. Per the handbook, only "an injury that disperses a significant portion of his body's molecules" can kill him. In the comics, he's capable of dispatching minor adversaries with a single punch, as was the case when he faced Magnattack — though that may also have been because Ryan Ottley told Robert Kirkman that he hated drawing the magnetic villain.

The Immortal is the strongest major character introduced to audiences early in the series, aside from Mark and Nolan Grayson. Even after the latter kills him along with the rest of the Guardians of the Globe in the series premiere, he returns from his decapitation and manages to cause Omni-Man some modest trouble during the GDA's ambush. However, season 3 has shown how psychologically vulnerable his immortality renders him, as a future version of the Immortal begs a traumatized Mark to kill him. Though still a threat, their contest also proves he's still no match for a trained Viltrumite. Seeing as he doesn't get better with age, we can safely leave Immortal at the bottom of this list.