A Breaking Bad Actor Keeps Turning Down Roles On Invincible

Read Robert Kirkman's superhero comic "Invincible" now, and it's hard not to hear the character voices from the animated series. Prime Video's "Invincible" has quite the recognizable voice cast, stocked with bona fide celebrities (Seth Rogen, Mark Hamill), prolific TV actors (Sandra Oh, Walton Goggins, Clancy Brown) and celebrated voice actors (Grey DeLisle, Kevin Michael Richardson, Peter "Optimus Prime" Cullen). Mark Grayson himself is played by Steven Yeun, whose breakout role was Glenn on "The Walking Dead," also based on a comic by Kirkman. The show's most famous performance so far is probably J.K. Simmons as Mark's superhero dad, Omni-Man. Lightning struck twice, because Simmons is as perfectly cast as Omni-Man as he was as J. Jonah Jameson in "Spider-Man."

"Invincible" season 3 has upped the cast's ante once more, including scoring two "Breaking Bad" alums. Aaron Paul, the erstwhile Jesse Pinkman, voices Scott Duvall/Powerplex, an energy-absorbing super-villain with a grudge against Invincible. Jonathan Banks,who played Mike Ehrmantrau, has also been cast in a mystery role.

Heisenberg himself, though? No such luck. In a recent interview with Discussing Film, Kirkman revealed that "Bryan Cranston is the only actor that has turned us down."

"Sometimes an actor is brought up for a role, and I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, never in a million years would have I thought of that.' That's when it's really exciting. As far as dream casting goes, I think we offer Bryan Cranston a role every season. That has become our tradition, and his tradition is that he turns us down (laughs). But we're coming for you again, Bryan, and we'll see what happens next time. Fingers crossed!"

You think with Cranston having almost turned down "Breaking Bad" back in the day, he wouldn't be so picky with his roles now. But alas...