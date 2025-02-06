Invincible Season 3's Multi-Paul Is Voiced By A Marvel Movie Star

The following contains spoilers for "Invincible" Season 3, Episode 1 (as well as potential spoilers for future episodes).

Time-travel, characters returning from the dead, and reanimated robot corpses? It's just business as usual so far in the third season of "Invincible," the fantastic adaptation of Robert Kirkman's epic superhero comic book series centering on Mark Grayson, aka Invincible (Steven Yeun), and his family. But while the "Invincible" voice cast was already stacked with impressive talent, this latest chapter steps things up a notch, adding a slew of new actors to the mix — the kind that makes you snap and point at the screen like Leonardo DiCaprio when you realize who you're listening to.

In addition to featuring a vocal appearance by "Cobra Kai" star Xolo Maridueña (who drops in as both Dropkick and Fightmaster this week), the "Invincible" Season 3 premiere sees Mark going up against the (literal) one-man army of scorned ex-superheroes that is Multi-Paul. Listen hard enough, though, and you'll quickly realize the latter is voiced by none other than Simu Liu, aka the Marvel Cinematic Universe's own fist-throwing extraordinaire, Shang-Chi.

Having previously spent "Invincible" Season 2 sitting silently behind bars, Multi-Paul finally gains a voice this season and uses it to effectively curse the name of Rex Splode (Jason Mantzoukas), blaming him for the death of his sister, Dupli-Kate (Malese Jow). The good news, of course, is that she isn't dead. Even after her battle with the Lizard League in Season 2, Kate kept a backup copy of herself safe and spent a brief time away while happily engaged to Immortal (Ross Marquand). All that's left to wonder is how Paul will handle this information moving forward and how much of a presence he'll have in Season 3 overall.