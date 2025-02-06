Invincible Season 3's Multi-Paul Is Voiced By A Marvel Movie Star
The following contains spoilers for "Invincible" Season 3, Episode 1 (as well as potential spoilers for future episodes).
Time-travel, characters returning from the dead, and reanimated robot corpses? It's just business as usual so far in the third season of "Invincible," the fantastic adaptation of Robert Kirkman's epic superhero comic book series centering on Mark Grayson, aka Invincible (Steven Yeun), and his family. But while the "Invincible" voice cast was already stacked with impressive talent, this latest chapter steps things up a notch, adding a slew of new actors to the mix — the kind that makes you snap and point at the screen like Leonardo DiCaprio when you realize who you're listening to.
In addition to featuring a vocal appearance by "Cobra Kai" star Xolo Maridueña (who drops in as both Dropkick and Fightmaster this week), the "Invincible" Season 3 premiere sees Mark going up against the (literal) one-man army of scorned ex-superheroes that is Multi-Paul. Listen hard enough, though, and you'll quickly realize the latter is voiced by none other than Simu Liu, aka the Marvel Cinematic Universe's own fist-throwing extraordinaire, Shang-Chi.
Having previously spent "Invincible" Season 2 sitting silently behind bars, Multi-Paul finally gains a voice this season and uses it to effectively curse the name of Rex Splode (Jason Mantzoukas), blaming him for the death of his sister, Dupli-Kate (Malese Jow). The good news, of course, is that she isn't dead. Even after her battle with the Lizard League in Season 2, Kate kept a backup copy of herself safe and spent a brief time away while happily engaged to Immortal (Ross Marquand). All that's left to wonder is how Paul will handle this information moving forward and how much of a presence he'll have in Season 3 overall.
Multi-Paul will have plenty of chances to return to Invincible
You don't just casually introduce an MCU superhero into your show without utilizing them effectively. After making an impact this week and being ripped apart repeatedly, Simu Liu's Paul Cha will likely return further down the line and, coincidentally, possibly interact with another character voiced by an MCU hero. Well, actually, make that a character voiced by an actor who's been slated to become an MCU hero for the past six years.
In the "Invincible" comics ("Invincible" #53, to be exact), Paul becomes embroiled in another prison escape amidst a power struggle between Mister Liu (voiced by Tzi Ma on the animated series) and one of the few bad guys with good intentions in this universe: Titan. In the show, this rock-armored mob boss is voiced by Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali, who has been set to portray Marvel's iconic vampire hunter Blade, since 2019. Unfortunately, the "Blade" movie has also become one of Marvel Studios' most-troubled projects and has been stuck in development hell pretty much ever since it was announced.
At this point, unfortunately, it seems we're more likely to hear Simu Liu and Mahershala Ali together in "Invincible" than see them on screen as their MCU counterparts anytime soon. Nevertheless, should Multi-Paul and Titan cross paths in the near future, it's bound to result in an incredible display of shattered stone and multiple piles of bodies.
New episodes of "Invincible" drop Thursdays on Prime Video.