It's Time For Marvel To Put The Cursed Blade Reboot Out Of Its Misery

The other thing to consider is the recent success of "Deadpool & Wolverine," which featured a record-breaking appearance by Wesley Snipes as Blade. Snipes originated the character in live-action with 1998's "Blade," which was the first Marvel movie to actually do meaningful business at the box office. It paved the way for bigger movies that would come later, such as "X-Men" and "Spider-Man." The reaction to Snipes' appearance in the film was downright rapturous. Audiences ate it up. The film even makes a joke about it, with Snipes saying "There's only ever gonna be one Blade." Would now really be the time to bring in a new actor?

For better or worse, "Secret Wars" is probably going to be a cameo parade, with just about every Marvel actor of old coming back for one last hurrah before we say goodbye to the Multiverse Saga. It feels likely that Snipes would suit up again to help fight Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom. Maybe it's best to just ride that wave of nostalgia and let Snipes give his version of the character a true send-off in what figures to be a monster blockbuster.

Am I saying that a "Blade" reboot should never happen? Of course not. This is one of the few marquee characters that hasn't had a solo film in the MCU. Marvel Studios has every motivation to do it, but it should wait until the time is right. Unfortunately, this version will Ali just hasn't gelled. Something simply isn't working. Rather than force it, let Ali go have the career he deserves and everyone else should just wash their hands of this mess, painful as that may be.

Down the line, after "Secret Wars" and after the MCU gets a soft reboot, bring in a new actor to try this again. It's frustrating. It sucks. It's going to be hard to let all of that investment go. But there's no sense in trying to fit a square peg into a round hole, nor in continuing to try and polish what appears to be a turd. There's just no point in trying to ice skate uphill either, as Blade might say. Let it go.

The "Blade" reboot does not currently have a release date. For those who want to remember better times, the original "Blade" is available on 4K Ultra HD on Amazon.