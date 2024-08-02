Wesley Snipes Broke A Big Marvel Record With Blade's Deadpool & Wolverine Return

Before Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man" and Bryan Singer's "X-Men," there was Stephen Norrington's "Blade." The 1998 action-horror flick wasn't the first film based on a Marvel Comics title (nor was it technically "Howard the Duck," contrary to popular belief), but it was the one that proved the House of Ideas might just have a future in the movie business after years of financial failures. Wesley Snipes would go on to reprise his role as the titular daywalker in the sequels "Blade II" and "Blade: Trinity," the latter of which paired him against Ryan Reynolds as a wise-cracking, kill-happy Marvel superhero.

No, not that one.

Indeed, it would be another 20 years before Snipe's Blade shared the screen with Reynolds as Wade Wilson in the Marvel Cinematic Universe crossover "Deadpool & Wolverine," with the two characters coming face-to-face upon being banished to The Void by the Time Variance Authority. If you're doing the math in your head, you may already realize that means Snipes has been donning his "Blade" sunglasses for more than a quarter century — specifically, 25 years and 340 days, as calculated by Guinness World Records. That's even longer than his "Deadpool & Wolverine" co-star Hugh Jackman has been wearing his claws as Logan (going back to his debut in "X-Men"), which makes Snipes the current record-holder for longest career as a live-action Marvel character.

This does not, however, make him the actor with the longest career as a live-action superhero. For now, that honor belongs to Michael Keaton, who only barely dusted off his Bat-suit for Andy Muschietti's "The Flash," a film that hit theaters 34 years after Keaton first played the Caped Crusader in Tim Burton's "Batman." (No, George Reeves and Christopher Reeve being digitally resurrected as Superman in that movie doesn't count.)