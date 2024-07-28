One Of Deadpool & Wolverine's Most Shocking Cameos Didn't Think Marvel Wanted Them Around

This post contains massive spoilers for "Deadpool & Wolverine."

It was very clear from early on in the process that "Deadpool & Wolverine" was going to be chock full of cameos from throughout the multiverse. While the first two "Deadpool" films were relatively contained adventures — at least compared to other entries in the superhero genre — this is a full-blown, big-budget romp through Marvel projects of old. That meant bringing back some big names from the past, leading to some big surprises for fans. The biggest surprise of all? Wesley Snipes made his return as Blade a full 20 years after he hung up the fangs.

Snipes came out on stage after a special screening of "Deadpool & Wolverine" at SDCC, and he was met with a warm response from the crowd. Following the screening, Snipes spoke with Entertainment Weekly about his return to the Marvel universe. It was particularly surprising given that he and Ryan Reynolds didn't exactly get along while filming 2004's "Blade: Trinity." As the actor explained, he had conversations with Marvel Studios over the years but, at a certain point, he moved on, assuming Blade was just a thing of the past.

"Over the years, we've had very interesting conversations, some of them very substantive and some of them not. So I kind of resided that I was moving on from them, which is okay. I did three of them, and I thought they turned out pretty good. Not so bad ... So we move on to other things, and bigger and better things, as well."

In 2018, Snipes teased that he had conversations with Marvel saying that they "created two projects that fit perfectly into this world." Whatever those may have been, it seemingly amounted to nothing. Everything changed when Reynolds texted Snipes saying, "I want to talk to you."