Howard The Duck Isn't The First Marvel Comics Movie – The Real One Came Out One Year Earlier

It took a very long time for Hollywood to take Marvel Comics seriously, and "Howard the Duck" gets a lot of the blame for that. By the mid-1980s, films like "Star Wars" and "Superman: The Movie" had incited a proper revolution in the film industry. Genres that previously weren't big hits — financially or critically — didn't just make lots of money, but they made movie stars out of actors nobody had previously heard of, and even won awards. All of a sudden, sci-fi/fantasy and pulp heroes weren't just "kids' stuff." They were surefire recipes for four-quadrant success.

But even though Marvel was churning out superhero TV shows like nobody's business — not just Saturday morning cartoons but primetime hits like "The Incredible Hulk" and "Spider-Man: The Animated Series" — Marvel's first big budget foray into live-action theatrical features wasn't based on one of their most iconic costumed crimefighters. Instead it was "Howard the Duck," a bizarre film about a satirical character created by writer Steve Gerber and penciler Val Mayerik, in which an anthropomorphic water fowl from another planet gets stuck in Cleveland, OH, and becomes the manager of a rock band, and fights a giant crustacean to save the planet.

"Howard the Duck" was a massive box office failure, and common wisdom dictates that it's one of the big reasons why Marvel movies didn't really get off the ground until the surprise success of "Blade" over ten years later.

But hey, at least it was the first, right?

Right?

Wrong.