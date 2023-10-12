All The Edgar Allan Poe References In The Fall Of The House Of Usher Explained

This post contains spoilers for "The Fall of the House of Usher."

Edgar Allan Poe's "The Fall of the House of Usher" may only be a few thousand words long, but in Mike Flanagan's sprawling and savage new Netflix series, it takes a whole lot longer for the members of House Usher to reach their ultimate fate. Across the series' eight episodes, members of the wealthy pharmaceutical family die disturbing and complex deaths at the hands of a curse patriarch Roderick Usher (Bruce Greenwood) and his sister Madeline (Mary McDonnell) agreed to years ago. In a clever twist, though, each death ties back to a famous (or lesser-known) story or poem from the famously bleak author, all of them reimagined for a modern audience.

Flanagan's "The Fall of the House of Usher" is entertaining whether or not you recognize the stories behind its goriest moments, but the filmmaker also crams so many Poe references into this world that it's worth unpacking them in order to appreciate the attention to detail. Here's every Poe reference we've found in the new series.