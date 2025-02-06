The Invincible Season 3 Characters You Didn't Realize Were Played By A Cobra Kai Star

If there's anything more absurd than the level of violence in "Invincible," it's the vocal talent behind the characters on the receiving end of it. The brilliantly bloody adaptation of Robert Kirkman's comic book series features Oscar winners like Mahershala Ali and J.K. Simmons, alongside Emmy-winning actors like Sterling K. Brown and Sandra Oh. Now in its third season, Mark Grayson's (Steven Yeun) world is further enriched by two new additions for the price of one: Xolo Maridueña, voicing the twin brothers Dropkick and Fightmaster.

After playing one of "Cobra Kai's" standout characters in "The Karate Kid" spin-off, which earned him his own superhero role as DC's Blue Beetle, Maridueña pulls double duty in "Invincible" season 3 as a pair of twins from the future. After traveling back to the present day to steal the Declaration of Independence, their scheme faces a setback due to the interference of Invincible and Rex Splode (Jason Mantzoukas), who arrive to stop them. Unfortunately, they get a nasty surprise of their own with the appearance of Multi-Paul (Simu Liu), the villainous brother of the supposedly deceased Guardian, Dupli-Kate (Malese Jow).

While Maridueña's debut on the show might seem short-lived (time does fly, after all), the good news is that he'll probably be back. If "Invincible" continues to stick to the comics, these characters from another century will significantly impact future episodes, adding to Mark's already stressful life.