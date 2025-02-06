The Invincible Season 3 Characters You Didn't Realize Were Played By A Cobra Kai Star
If there's anything more absurd than the level of violence in "Invincible," it's the vocal talent behind the characters on the receiving end of it. The brilliantly bloody adaptation of Robert Kirkman's comic book series features Oscar winners like Mahershala Ali and J.K. Simmons, alongside Emmy-winning actors like Sterling K. Brown and Sandra Oh. Now in its third season, Mark Grayson's (Steven Yeun) world is further enriched by two new additions for the price of one: Xolo Maridueña, voicing the twin brothers Dropkick and Fightmaster.
After playing one of "Cobra Kai's" standout characters in "The Karate Kid" spin-off, which earned him his own superhero role as DC's Blue Beetle, Maridueña pulls double duty in "Invincible" season 3 as a pair of twins from the future. After traveling back to the present day to steal the Declaration of Independence, their scheme faces a setback due to the interference of Invincible and Rex Splode (Jason Mantzoukas), who arrive to stop them. Unfortunately, they get a nasty surprise of their own with the appearance of Multi-Paul (Simu Liu), the villainous brother of the supposedly deceased Guardian, Dupli-Kate (Malese Jow).
While Maridueña's debut on the show might seem short-lived (time does fly, after all), the good news is that he'll probably be back. If "Invincible" continues to stick to the comics, these characters from another century will significantly impact future episodes, adding to Mark's already stressful life.
Xolo Maridueña is here to save the future as Dropkick and Fightmaster in Invincible Season 3
Potential spoilers ahead for "Invincible" season 3.
We may have only had one encounter with Dropkick and Fightmaster so far, but it seems safe to say that these time-traveling twins aren't on the same level of villainy as other lawbreakers Mark has faced over the past two seasons. That's because they both have the best intentions to save the world — it's just one that we, or Mark, haven't visited yet.
In the "Invincible" comics, these time-hopping twins return to Mark, desperate for his help, and have no choice but to drag him back to the future like a pair of young Doc Browns. In their time, Mark and his family have left Earth, entrusting its protection to someone whom he believed was a trustworthy ally. Unfortunately, time hasn't treated this appointed leader kindly, and Mark's stand-in responds to the hardship by ruling with an unstoppable and exceptionally bloody fist.
To name and shame this particular character would honestly give away what awaits Mark in the distant future. Just believe us when we say it ends in your typical scrap with limbs bending the wrong way and someone's brain swiftly disengaging from their body. Of course, that's if the show sticks to the comics and the timeline that unfolds there. For now, though, you've been warned. Bring a raincoat, or at least a clean change of clothes. The future might get messy.