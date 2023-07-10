Cobra Kai Got Xolo Maridueña The Role Of Blue Beetle Without An Audition

Getting to play a big superhero in a blockbuster film is a huge deal for any actor. Getting to bring a superhero to life on screen in live-action for the first time? That's something that carries added weight, with the chance to be the person that establishes that character in the public's eye. That's precisely what Xolo Maridueña is getting to do with "Blue Beetle," which is set to hit theaters next month. One might imagine that Warner Bros. would have a pretty rigorous process for casting that role, much like they did with "Superman: Legacy" recently. But it turns out Maridueña was offered the role straight-up thanks to his work on "Cobra Kai."

In the latest issue of Empire Magazine, Maridueña spoke a bit about landing the role of Jaime Reyes, who becomes Blue Beetle in the film. The actor had a meeting with director Angel Manuel Soto and screenwriter Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer at Pasadena's Arroyo Chop House. Rather crucially, then Warner Bros. president Walter Hamada was also there for what was billed as a general meet-up. "I was so confused, so scared," Maridueña said of the August 2021 meeting. "Like, Why is this guy coming out of the woodwork to meet with me? It was so weird."

The actor had no idea what was about to happen, but they asked him if he would like to play the lead role in "Blue Beetle." Maridueña reportedly cried and called his mom. He was the only actor Soto had in mind, having first seen him in "Twin Peaks: The Return" at Sundance in 2017. Speaking of meeting the actor, Soto was very complimentary: