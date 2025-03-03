One Oscar-Winning Invincible Actor Was Recast And Fans Totally Missed It

"Invincible" has the most star-studded voice cast you're likely to find anywhere on an American animated TV show. From its leading trio of Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, and J.K. Simmons to supporting stars like Gillian Jacobs, Walton Goggins, Sterling K. Brown, Peter Cullen, and others, it's hard to keep track of the many award-winning performers who've lent their vocal talents to the Amazon series. Perhaps that's why many viewers didn't notice that Mahershala Ali was recast for the show's third season, with Todd Williams taking over the role of Titan.

In fairness, Titan was entirely absent from "Invincible" season 2, leaving a few years for fans to forget his exact voice. And to his credit, Williams does a great job with the character in season 3. A sympathetic henchman and occasional vigilante early on, Titan is kind of a blend of Marvel's The Thing and Luke Cage. He sets himself up as a kingpin of sorts near the end of "Invincible" season 1, but his story doesn't continue until partway into season 3.

It's not too surprising to see an actor of Ali's caliber step away from the show. He's currently one of the most critically lauded figures in all of Hollywood, putting him in high demand for other projects. With less and less hope that Ali's "Blade" reboot will ever happen, it seems that the two-time Oscar winner's time in the superhero genre may have just been a brief tangent. No official reason has been given for his "Invincible" recasting, but it's likely due to simple scheduling conflicts.