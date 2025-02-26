The Real Reason There Are Less Than 50 Viltrumites In Invincible

This article contains spoilers for "Invincible."

The defining moment of "Invincible" comes early on in the comic (and in the very first episode of the series), when superhero Nolan Grayson/Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons) reveals himself as a brutal invader. After killing his fellow superheroes on the Guardians of the Globe, Nolan shares the truth with his son Mark/Invincible (Steven Yeun). Nolan's people, the Viltrumites, are an empire out to conquer all life in the universe. Long ago the Viltrumites battled amongst themselves to purge their gene pool of all but the "strongest." Now they've unleashed their near-insurmountable strength of the rest of the cosmos.

It's a scary premise for an alien race, like the Saiyans from "Dragon Ball" mixed with Nazi eugenicists, or if Krypton was full of only General Zods. An evil Superman archetype like Omni-Man is not exactly a novel idea, but it's gutting here because of the personal betrayal. Mark idolized his dad as a man and hero, so having to fight him crushes him. Of course, flash forward to "Invincible" season 3 and Nolan has had a change of heart. Allying with foe-turned-friend Allen the Alien (Seth Rogen), Nolan reveals the Viltrumites' greatest secret: there are less than 50 of them left. And since Nolan and Allen have killed one of Nolan's would-be Viltrumite executioners, that number is now even lower!

But wait, aren't the Viltrumites all-but invincible? This twist accounts for the small number of Viltrumites we've seen, but any time they've shown up it's been terrifying. Nothing in a Viltrumite's path, except another one, can stop it. Have they been losing their wars that badly? Is their low population the result of attrition? Not exactly.

Here's the broadest answer possible: the Viltrumites have fallen victim to a plague and the remaining ones have immunity. Any further details require looking ahead in the "Invincible" comic, so beware of spoilers.