Who Is Ultraman? The Rumored Villain Of James Gunn's Superman Movie, Explained

Ultraman first appeared in "Justice League of America" #29, along with his colleagues in the Crime Syndicate of America. They are the Justice League's counterparts from a topsy-turvy universe where the bad guys always win; their ranks include not only Ultraman, but Owlman, Superwoman, Johnny Quick and Power Ring. Bored with conquest, they cross dimensions and challenge both the Justice League and Justice Society in a story titled "Crisis On Earth-Three."

In 1961's "Flash" #123 ("The Flash of Two Worlds"), Gardner Fox introduced the multiverse to DC. The setting of the current Justice League adventures was said to be Earth 1, while the Justice Society's world (home to the DC heroes of the 1940s and early 50s) was said to be Earth-2. The Crime Syndicate's world was dubbed Earth-3, beating "Star Trek" to the Mirror Universe concept by three years.

DC Comics

Ultraman has largely the same powers as Superman, but fitting his nature as a dark mirror of the hero, he is weakened by sunlight and strengthened by exposure to Kryptonite. (See below.)

DC Comics

In at least one version, Ultraman is also not a Kryptonian, but a human astronaut named Clark Kent who was bestowed with ultra-human powers. Unlike Superman (an alien raised as a human), Ultraman is a human remade into something else.

Ultraman and the Crime Syndicate have been revisited several times in future DC comics and then animation, such as Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely's 2000 graphic novel "JLA: Earth 2," 2010 animated film "Justice League: Crisis on Two Earths," and 2013 comic crossover "Forever Evil." Will James Gunn's "Superman" be their next outing?