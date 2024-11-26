Superman & Lois' Doomsday Is Drawing Comparisons With A Controversial DC Movie

Before James Gunn reboots the DC Universe and gives us another Superman on the big screen in 2025, we're saying goodbye to "Superman & Lois," the single best Superman story in decades. The show features exactly the kind of innately good, kind, big ol' galoot version of the Man of Steel that Gunn has promised to deliver, which is itself the kind of live-action Superman fans have been clamoring for — and it's done so for four seasons already. Contrary to the title, though, "Superman & Lois" is really the Lois and Clark show and spends most of its time focusing on Clark Kent, the human behind the symbol and a flawed yet inspiring hero who messes up but always tries to do what's right.

"Superman & Lois" has been firing on all cylinders throughout its fourth and final season, telling a phenomenal story involving Lex Luthor, finally unveiling Jimmy Olsen in a rather sweet and emotional episode where Superman reveals his secret identity to the world (which was already a monumental reveal that has rarely ever done in the comics, especially not as a permanent thing), and even pulling off a great "The Death of Superman" adaptation, with Superman coming back to life but slowly becoming mortal.

That last bit works in no small part due to the changes "Superman & Lois" makes to Doomsday. The show has always taken liberties with the source material, and this storyline is no exception. The seeds for Doomsday were first planted in the "Superman & Lois" season 2 premiere when a character in a massive radiation suit (like the one Doomsday first appeared in) was revealed to be Bizarro Superman. In this version, however, a defeated and deceased Bizarro Superman is brought back to life using Superman's blood, and is then repeatedly killed and resurrected by Lex Luthor to the point where Bizarro becomes a mutated, mindless monster that is virtually unstoppable.

Since the character properly made his debut in the season 3 finale, we've seen Doomsday continue to evolve and become more monstrous. This all led to the penultimate episode of "Superman & Lois," in which the character took on his final, most comics-accurate form. Immediately, fans took to social media afterwards to compare this take on Doomsday to that from a rather controversial DC movie. I, of course, mean "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice."