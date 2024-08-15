Dragon Ball Fans Will Never See The Strongest Super Saiyan Form For A Good Reason

"Dragon Ball" is arguably the most influential anime series ever made. It almost single-handedly redefined the battle shonen and inspired the next 40 years of the genre after its release — far exceeding the expectations of its creator, Akira Toriyama. Though "Dragon Ball" is a daunting franchise to get into, it's also impossible to quit upon taking your first steps down the path of Goku's journey.

Among the staples of the "Dragon Ball" franchise that've become synonymous with anime are the power-ups, each of which comes with a physical transformation that results in the property's characters (usually) growing increasingly complex as they gain more power. The moment Son Goku first went Super Saiyan, it triggered a chain of events that has forever changed the manga and anime mediums. Yet, for all the transformations and power-ups that've followed over the years, there is one Saiyan form we'll never see — Super Saiyan 5.

While the original "Dragon Ball Z" manga and anime only show up to Saiyan 3, the anime sequel "Dragon Ball GT" (which is not based on Toriyama's manga) introduced Super Saiyan 4. This form is a sort of combination of a Super Saiyan transformation and the Great Ape form. In the anime version of "GT," Vegeta and Bulma wonder if he can surpass Super Saiyan 4 and reach a hypothetical Super Saiyan 5.

If the idea of a Super Saiyan 5 is unfamiliar, it's because neither the manga nor anime ever got around to showing it. The only time fans have been able to witness this epic transformation has been in an unauthorized fan manga called "Dragon Ball AF" (yes, that's the title), itself inspired by fan art depicting what looks like Goku in a new Super Saiya form and which circulated all over the internet in the early 2000s.