The Sneaky Invincible Comics Hints You Missed In Season 2 So Far

Spoilers for "Invincible" follow.

Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley's "Invincible" is an unusual superhero comic. It blends the genre's aesthetics and tropes together into a mighty sweet cocktail, yet it eschews the storytelling mode of these comics: the "floating timeline," where no characters age and the status quo remains supreme. No, "Invincible" is the rare serialized superhero story with linear, forward-moving storytelling and, ultimately, an ending.

Not to worry, though; the first season of Prime Video's "Invincible" series mostly adapted the first 13 issues/three volumes of the comic, out of 144 issues/25 volumes. Even with season 2 finally premiering, the series is nowhere near the comic's conclusion. If all goes as planned, fans will be watching the animated adventures of Mark Grayson/Invincible (Steven Yeun) for many more seasons.

That's not to say season 2 hasn't already teased future storylines. Thus far, "Invincible" has taken an adaptation approach similar to "The Walking Dead," the other TV show based on a Kirkman comic. Namely, the TV series uses the broad outline and beats of the comic but fills in or rearranges some details along the way. So, bear in mind that these easter eggs aren't necessarily spoiler giveaways.