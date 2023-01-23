The Live-Action Film Adaptation Of Robert Kirkman's Invincible Is Still Happening

By now, fans have gotten used to waiting around the booth at Burger Mart for any kind of news related to Robert Kirkman's "Invincible." This week finally brought the release of a teaser trailer for season 2 of the acclaimed TV adaptation of Kirkman's comic book series, with the one-eyed Allen the Alien, voiced by Seth Rogen, acknowledging, "It's been a while. I think everyone agrees. It's been, like, a little ridiculous how long it's been." Yet the same could be said of the long-brewing live-action film adaptation of "Invincible," which is still happening, according to Kirkman.

Almost exactly two years ago, we heard the same thing: that the live-action "Invincible" movie was still happening, and that it would be separate from the animated series. Kirkman said there was a "two-track plan" for "Invincible," with the adult-oriented animated series going forward at Prime Video and a film series in development at Universal Pictures. He likened it to the web of various "Spider-Man" movies and shows we've seen happening in Hollywood at the same time, and teased that the "Invincible" movie would have "some significant differences" from the "Invincible" show.

Fast forward two years, and there hasn't been much more word on the "Invincible" movie front. However, in an interview with ComicBook.com, Kirkman recently offered an update on the "Invincible" film, saying: