Mark Is Finally Back For More Bloody Superheroics In The Invincible Season 2 Trailer

DC may be in an awkward transition period and Marvel TV might be puttering out, but at least there's one place on TV that's still delivering consistently beloved superhero stories: Prime Video. Hot on the heels of "The Boys" spin-off "Gen V," the streamer's other big, violent hero show, "Invincible," is finally back with its first full season since 2021.

An "Invincible" special released earlier this summer explored the backstory of Atom Eve (Gillian Jacobs), but with season 2 finally complete, we're back to our regularly scheduled programming: The story of newly superpowered teen Mark (Steven Yeun) and his sometimes-evil, hot dad Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons). The trailer for the show's upcoming season just dropped at New York Comic Con, and you can check it out below.

The last time fans saw Mark, he and his mom (Sandra Oh) were telling the world that Omni-Man died in order to cover up for his abandonment of Earth. On his way out, Omni-Man fought a kaiju and leveled Chicago, so there will likely be some continued fallout from that in the new season. Plus, Invincible's dad revealed himself to be part of an alien race called the Viltrumites, who genial alien Allen (Seth Rogen) warned are definitely not done with Earth yet. All of the world-saving will temporarily have to take a backseat, though, as the finale also saw Mark return to his senior year of high school.