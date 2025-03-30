The Entire Invincible Timeline Explained

When Nolan returns home the next morning to talk to Mark (who had unexpectedly taken a detour to see Eve), he instead discovers a squadron of GDA agents waiting for him, as well as a secret base of operations hidden in a house across the street. He makes quick work of the agents and heads to the base, where Cecil's right-hand Donald Ferguson (Chris Diamantopoulos) sacrifices his life to blow the building up with Nolan inside. Nolan is unscathed, and flies off to find Mark. After intimidating William, he heads off in search of Eve's treehouse. On the way, Cecil throws every GDA asset he can at him, including Sinclair's ReAnimen and a powerful space-laser (the Guardians, on Cecil's orders, are to remain safe at HQ until called, lest he give Omni-Man the chance to clear the roster a second time).

The latter occurs during Mark and Eve's heart-to-heart, and creates an explosion big enough to call their attention. Though Cecil successfully gets Eve to stand back, an ear-piece-less Mark heads unwittingly into battle with his father against Cecil, who deploys a behemoth Kaiju to take Omni-Man down. Invincible and Omni-Man are able to vanquish the beast, but in the process are confronted by an unexpected third-party — The Immortal. Having been successfully revived by the Maulers (but unsuccessfully controlled by them, as Robot had secretly sabotaged the schematics), his first impulse was to track Omni-Man down and kill him. After a brief scrape, Nolan guts him in front of Mark, revealing himself as the Guardians' true assassin.

Nolan explains his true origin to Mark, and enlists his help in conquering Earth while diminishing its people as insects — and Debbie as a "pet." An enraged Mark tries to fight him, but he's no match. Nolan intentionally destroys most of Chicago, kills thousands (including the family of Aaron Paul's Scott Duval) during the brawl, and nearly kills Mark as well. Before he can, however, he is suddenly moved by memories of fatherhood, marriage, and life on Earth. Overwhelmed, he flies into space in tears.