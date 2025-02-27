Aaron Paul's Invincible Season 3 Villain Is A Marvelous Riff On A Spider-Man Foe

This article contains spoilers for "Invincible."

A superhero is only as good as their villains. "Invincible" knows this and has produced some memorable enemies for Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) — from his own father Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons), an alien invader disguised as a superhero, to dimension-traveler Angstrom Levy (Sterling K. Brown). The sixth and latest episode of "Invincible" season 3 — "All I Can Say Is I'm Sorry" — introduces another foe worthy of Invincible, one who poses the questions that Mark needs to be asking himself.

Now, "Invincible" creator Robert Kirkman has so far failed to get Bryan Cranston on the show, but Cranston's former "Breaking Bad" co-star Aaron Paul is another story. Paul was announced to be joining "Invincible" back in January, shortly before the season premiered, and his character is Scott Duvall/Powerplex.

"Invincible" pulls a lot from the stories of Spider-Man. Mark doesn't do whatever a spider can, but like Peter Parker, he's a young man trying to find his place in the world. His normal stresses, like family and work, are even harder because he has the weight of the world on his shoulders. As of season 3, Mark now has his own redheaded girlfriend in Atom Eve (Gillian Jacobs) too.

Some of Invincible's villains also mirror Spider-Man ones; the Elephant (John DiMaggio) is a clear stand-in for the Rhino. Powerplex, who can generate and blast electricity, is Invincible's very own Electro. One of Spider-Man's oldest foes, Max Dillon was originally depicted as a simple thug; a lineman who got a very lucky shock and tried to cash in. Some later Electro depictions, like Jaime Foxx's Max in "The Amazing Spider-Man 2," have made him a more pitiable character. Powerplex goes a step beyond that, being a villain who truly makes your heart ache.