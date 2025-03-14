Is Conquest Still Alive After Invincible Season 3? His Comic Book Fate, Explained

This article contains spoilers for "Invincible" season 3.

"Invincible" season 3 puts the Marvel Cinematic Universe to shame in terms of storytelling, especially after the finale, which sees Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) beat Conquest (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), one of the comics' strongest villains, to death with his head. The gore-soaked battle not only delivers the brutality, but it's the type of character-driven action sequence that's missing from the more spectacle-driven superhero fare on the screen at the moment. Of course, the big question heading into "Invincible" season 4 is whether Conquest is actually dead after being smashed to mush by Mark. To answer that question, we must look to the comics.

The "Invincible" season 3 finale sees Mark demand to see Conquest's remains so that he knows he's dead. However, deception is afoot, as the episode ends with the revelation that Cecil Stedman (Walton Goggins) has the real body and intends to interrogate the Viltrumite warrior, which is a scene lifted straight from the source material. No matter how noble his intentions are, that probably won't end well for Cecil.

In short, Conquest is still alive — unless the animated Amazon Prime Video adaptation decides to have him die while he's in captivity, which isn't going to happen as there is more drama to be mined from having the villain survive. Furthermore, creator Robert Kirkman has more or less confirmed the character's return in season 4.