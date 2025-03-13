Invincible Season 3 Finale Post-Credits Scene Explained

The "Invincible" season 3 post-credits scene begins with Damien Darkblood drawing a summoning circle of some kind in what appears to be a cave in Hell. This incantation summons a much older demon. Darkblood refers to this elder creature as "Lord," and later as "the great beast," suggesting that he both holds a high rank in Hell and is incredibly powerful. The demon detective claims that he has "means to restore you to Infernal Throne," which revolve around a "surface-dweller of great power, likes of which this planet has not seen for eons."

It seems safe to assume that Darkblood is referring to Invincible here, as he claims that the person in question is far stronger than anyone else on Earth. The detective then explains that he has found a way to bring this figure — again, presumably Mark — to Hell, telling the elder demon, "His blackened heart will be bound to your service."

While Damien Darkblood generally comes out on the side of good in season 1, it's hard not to read this scene as incredibly sinister. If he is talking about Mark, the reference to a "blackened heart" is particularly interesting. Does he mean that Invincible is already descending to a point where he could be controlled through Hell magic, perhaps via his newfound relationship with killing? Or does he mean that the process of bringing him under the thrall of the "great beast" will corrupt his heart? Either way, it doesn't sound awesome for Invincible. And since there's no precedent for this storyline in the comics, it's impossible to say exactly what Darkblood has planned.

It's also worth noting that this new demon character is voiced by Bruce Campbell — an actor whose prominence in the horror genre suggests some dark deeds to come.