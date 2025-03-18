The 10 Most Powerful Viltrumites In Invincible

Though starting things off with a tie may be offensive to Viltrum's culture of dominance, it's just impossible to state with certainty which child of Mark Grayson is truly stronger than the other. The eldest of the two is Terra Grayson, the child he has with Samantha Eve Wilkins, also known as Atom Eve (voiced by Gillian Jacobs in the series). The second, conceived after the birth of Terra, is Markus "Marky" Murphy.

If you're wondering why his surname isn't Grayson, it's because Marky was conceived under deeply disturbing circumstances. The Viltrumite warrior Anissa (who first appeared in season 2 of "Invincible," voiced by "The Boys" actor Shantel VanSanten) sexually assaulted Mark as a means of forcing him to continue his bloodline, resulting in her becoming pregnant with Marky. (It remains to be seen if the series will adapt this storyline, though there's no reason to assume as of yet that it will deviate.) She gave birth to him while Mark was away during the comics' five-year time-jump, and raised him in large part with a human named Scott Murphy whom she married in Mark's absence.

We don't learn much about Terra or Marky's capabilities, beyond that they appear to be as strong or perhaps even slightly stronger than their father was around their ages. There's no evidence in the series to suggest Marky would have an edge over Terra due to his marginally purer Viltrumite blood, and it's more than reasonable either one or both of them would become stronger than Mark in their prime.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).