Invincible Season 4: Everything We Know So Far

Spoilers ahead for "Invincible."

"Invincible" has concluded its third and latest season, but rest assured, Prime Video has already renewed it for a fourth season. The animated series is based on the original comics by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker (who drew the earliest issues), and Ryan Ottley (who took over as artist starting from "Invincible #8). Published at Image Comics, "Invincible" ran for 144 issues between 2003-2018.

Both versions of the story follow teenage superhero Mark Grayson (voiced by Steven Yeun in the cartoon). He's the son of Nolan Grayson (J.K. Simmons), aka Omni-Man. Hailing from the planet Viltrum, Omni-Man is the greatest superhero in the world. After he turns 17, Mark inherits his father's Viltrumite gifts of strength, flight, and longevity, and becomes the superhero named (of course) Invincible. Mark has to balance family, hero work, and ultimately his inherited legacy when Omni-Man turns out to be not so benevolent after all.

Kirkman wrote "Invincible" simultaneously with "The Walking Dead," and both are some of the biggest hits Image has ever had. That success has translated over into television for both series. While "The Walking Dead" TV show ended its original run in favor of spin-off after spin-off, "Invincible" is still ongoing.

When, and what can, fans expect "Invincible" season 4?