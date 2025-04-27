Invincible Season 4: Everything We Know So Far
Spoilers ahead for "Invincible."
"Invincible" has concluded its third and latest season, but rest assured, Prime Video has already renewed it for a fourth season. The animated series is based on the original comics by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker (who drew the earliest issues), and Ryan Ottley (who took over as artist starting from "Invincible #8). Published at Image Comics, "Invincible" ran for 144 issues between 2003-2018.
Both versions of the story follow teenage superhero Mark Grayson (voiced by Steven Yeun in the cartoon). He's the son of Nolan Grayson (J.K. Simmons), aka Omni-Man. Hailing from the planet Viltrum, Omni-Man is the greatest superhero in the world. After he turns 17, Mark inherits his father's Viltrumite gifts of strength, flight, and longevity, and becomes the superhero named (of course) Invincible. Mark has to balance family, hero work, and ultimately his inherited legacy when Omni-Man turns out to be not so benevolent after all.
Kirkman wrote "Invincible" simultaneously with "The Walking Dead," and both are some of the biggest hits Image has ever had. That success has translated over into television for both series. While "The Walking Dead" TV show ended its original run in favor of spin-off after spin-off, "Invincible" is still ongoing.
When, and what can, fans expect "Invincible" season 4?
Invincible season 4 is on track for a 2026 release
On March 20, 2025, a week after the "Invincible" season 3 finale ("I Thought You'd Never Shut Up") aired, the "Invincible" Twitter account posted a season 4 update. The first bit of news is the most welcome — "Invincible" season 4 is apparently on track to premiere "sometime in 2026." You definitely won't need a Viltrumite's centuries-long patience to wait this one out.
The "Invincible" fandom is wary of release gaps, and not without reason. The first season finished airing April 2021, and then the next episode (a special one-shot telling the origins of Atom Eve) didn't come until July 2023. "Invincible" season 2 then premiered in November 2023, but fans only got four episodes before a mid-season break. (The back half aired through March 2024.)
"Invincible" season 3 was the first timely new season, premiering in February 2025, just under a year after season 2 ended. According to Kirkman, this is the release schedule fans can expect going forward. As he told Collider when season 2 premiered, the gap between the first and second seasons was unusual and their goal is a season a year.
"I've said publicly, the gap between season 1 and season 2 [is] the longest gap we'll ever have. I've seen people say, 'oh, it's gonna be three years for every season. This isn't gonna work.' But we don't know, it's a very hard production schedule, it's a very tough show to produce. So, the goal is to try and get it as close to a season a year as we possibly can. I can't guarantee that we'll hit that."
Conquest will return in Invincible season 4
The double-edged sword of reading ahead on the "Invincible" comics is that you know what'll happen next. So yes, I can promise you that as the season 3 finale teased, Conquest will be returning in "Invincible" season 4.
One of the most brutal villains of the "Invincible" comics, Conquest (voiced by Jeffrey Dean Morgan) is the oldest, second-strongest, and most sadistic of the Viltrumites. "I don't even get a real name," he laments in a chilling moment of vulnerability to Mark. "Only a purpose."
After a drawn-out battle, Mark seemingly killed Conquest by repeatedly bashing his head in during "I Thought You'd Never Shut Up." But the ending revealed Cecil Stedman (Walton Goggins) had smuggled away Conquest's still-living body. The Viltrumite is currently sitting unconscious in a miles-underground vault, buried under 400 tons of steel. Cecil's goal is to interrogate Conquest and learn how to prepare Earth to resist the Viltrumite invasion.
In the comics, Cecil's steel trap folds like wet paper. The second Conquest wakes up (in "Invincible" #68), he breaks loose and flies off to rejoin the other Viltrumites. Mark has to face Conquest again during the "Viltrumite War" arc, but that's not the worst of it.
Grand Regent Thragg has been cast for Invincible season 4
The aforementioned "Invincible" season 4 update post states that voice acting for the season is complete. (Another optimistic sign about the season arriving on schedule in 2026.) Moreover, at least one new cast member is involved. That mystery man will be playing Grand Regent Thragg, emperor of the Viltrumites and main villain in the second half of "Invincible." If you thought Conquest was "Mr. Ten Times Worse," just look at how the old war dog heels before Thragg.
However, the post doesn't say who has been cast as Thragg. Interviewed by Variety, all Kirkman said about Thragg's voice was, "He's been cast and he's amazing."
Who could it be? We at /Film have our picks about the best choice to play Thragg, as do all the "Invincible" fans out there. Perhaps a go-to villain voice actor, like Ron Perlman? Or maybe another "Walking Dead" alum like Morgan, say Andrew Lincoln or Ryan Hurst?
We will know who it is in about a year, but don't be surprised if it's kept under wraps until we actually meet Thragg. Morgan's casting as Conquest, one of the show's most anticipated characters, wasn't announced ahead of time. I think it's plausible that "Invincible" might repeat that move with Thragg.
Invincible season 4 will likely begin with a Sequid invasion
"Invincible" season 4 seems all but certain to adapt "Viltrumite War," but probably not right at the beginning.
The third season just capped off at "Invincible" issue #65, with the aftermath of the Conquest battle, the funeral of Rex Splode (Jason Mantzoukas), the reveal of Cecil holding Conquest, and a plot you may have forgotten about. Sequids, alien parasites from Mars, made their way to Earth back in season 2. Now, they've reproduced enough to begin a full invasion.
However, if we again go by the comic, season 4 may open in outer space, because "Invincible" issues #66-67 focused on Nolan and Allen the Alien (Seth Rogen). When we last saw those two in season 3 episode "You Were My Hero," they'd just broken free of a Viltrumite prison and Nolan had agreed to help the Coalition of Planets fight his people. "Invincible" #66-67 (which probably have enough story for a single episode) are about Nolan and Allen recruiting more allies to fight the Viltrumites.
Issue #68 returns to Earth, where Mark and Eve have dinner with her parents before Invincible fights new eco-terrorist super-villain Dinosaurus. (He'll be important later on.) The Sequid invasion then begins, and due to Invincible's efforts, fails. Doing this story first would give season 4 time to spotlight the new Guardians of the Globe (especially Jonathan Banks as super-spy Brit) before the season moves away from the globe they protect.
However, there's another wrinkle in here that throws "Invincible" comic fans off-course.
Invincible season 4 will feature an original story with Damien Darkblood
Compared to "The Walking Dead" TV series, which made so many huge changes to the comic's story, "Invincible" has been much more faithful. But it looks like season 4 will feature the biggest change yet.
Season 1 of "Invincible" featured the demonic detective Damien Darkblood (Clancy Brown). He's a two-handed homage, mixing Hellboy (a paranormal investigator who is paranormal himself) and Rorschach from "Watchmen" (note the fedora). His name is also certainly a nod to "The Omen," which features an antichrist named Damien. During season 1, Cecil had Damien investigating the Guardians of the Globe's murder. When Damien got to the truth and risked setting off Omni-Man, Cecil sent Darkblood back to Hell. Like Rorschach, Damien was ultimately ineffectual as a detective.
That was the end of Damien Darkblood in the "Invincible" comics. But the "Invincible" season 3 finale featured Damien returning and allying with another demon (voiced by Bruce Campbell). So yes, "Invincible" season 4 is apparently going to feature an original story exploring Hell, presumably because Damien and his master will summon Mark there.
Speaking to Variety, Kirkman explained that he had considered bringing Damien Darkblood back in the comic. His original send-off –being taken out but not killed — definitely suggested an eventual return. Kirkman just never got around to writing that return.
"There's a storyline from the comic that I never got around to doing. Every superhero story has some chapter where they go to hell and they fight the devil. It happens in DC and Marvel comics. It's a big deal. I never got around to doing anything like that in 'Invincible.' I kept getting sidetracked and there was never a good time."
Kirkman was rather open to "The Walking Dead" TV show making changes to his story. He even saw the show as a chance to correct things he had come to consider mistakes, like writing Shane out too early. So, Jon Bernthal's Shane in "The Walking Dead" had an expanded role compared to the comic. In that same vein, it looks like Kirkman may be using season 4 of "Invincible" to finally pull Damien Darkblood out of the limbo where the comic left him.
Invincible has adapted 12 out of 25 comic volumes
Right now, "Invincible" has not been renewed beyond season 4. However, it seems like a safe bet that it will be, and it'll need more seasons to complete the story. How many? Again, "Invincible" season 3 closed out at issue #65. That leaves the show just short of being halfway through the comic, and with 80 more issues (counting "Invincible Returns" #1) to go. "Viltrumite War" is built up like a climax, but it's actually only the story's midpoint.
Kirkman has confirmed that he and writer Simon Racciopa have mapped out the comic's full story into television seasons. They expect, based on that, that it will take eight seasons to complete "Invincible," but that's only an estimate. "Could be seven [seasons], could be ten," Kirkman added. If the show adds any more original stories like bringing back Damien Darkblood, that would obviously boost the episode count too.
But the main takeaway for "Invincible" fans should be that their favorite show will be back soon, and it's got a ways to go before wrapping up. So, sit back and enjoy this ride.
The first three seasons of "Invincible" are streaming on Prime Video.