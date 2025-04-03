The Walking Dead Producer Wants To Revive One Of The Franchise's Coolest Spin-Offs

"The Walking Dead" isn't what it once was, but it's still quite active if you know where to look. Sure, the end of the mainline series and key spin-offs like "Fear the Walking Dead" marked a downturn in overall cultural attention — a trend that began years before the original AMC show actually left the air — but diehard fans are still tuning in. Spin-offs like "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon" and "Dead City" continue to get renewed, proving that while the zombie franchise may not be the mainstream powerhouse it once was, it still has plenty of supporters.

Advertisement

One of the more interesting "Walking Dead" shows in recent years is the anthology series "Tales of the Walking Dead," which ran for a single six-episode season back in 2022. The format of one-off stories brought in some big names as single-episode guest stars, including Anthony Edwards, Terry Crews, and Daniella Pineda. While there has been no official word on another season of "Tales," franchise chief content officer Scott M. Gimple recently told The Direct that he's very passionate about making more down the line.

"I'm desperate to do more of those," Gimple told The Direct during an interview at Multicon. "We don't have imminent plans to do it, but I'm constantly, constantly, constantly bringing it up. It's a more challenging show because of the variety, because you're starting at zero every episode. So that's one thing that's sort of slowing it down a little bit. But I always keep it in the mix as a possibility."

Advertisement