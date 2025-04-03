The Walking Dead Producer Wants To Revive One Of The Franchise's Coolest Spin-Offs
"The Walking Dead" isn't what it once was, but it's still quite active if you know where to look. Sure, the end of the mainline series and key spin-offs like "Fear the Walking Dead" marked a downturn in overall cultural attention — a trend that began years before the original AMC show actually left the air — but diehard fans are still tuning in. Spin-offs like "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon" and "Dead City" continue to get renewed, proving that while the zombie franchise may not be the mainstream powerhouse it once was, it still has plenty of supporters.
One of the more interesting "Walking Dead" shows in recent years is the anthology series "Tales of the Walking Dead," which ran for a single six-episode season back in 2022. The format of one-off stories brought in some big names as single-episode guest stars, including Anthony Edwards, Terry Crews, and Daniella Pineda. While there has been no official word on another season of "Tales," franchise chief content officer Scott M. Gimple recently told The Direct that he's very passionate about making more down the line.
"I'm desperate to do more of those," Gimple told The Direct during an interview at Multicon. "We don't have imminent plans to do it, but I'm constantly, constantly, constantly bringing it up. It's a more challenging show because of the variety, because you're starting at zero every episode. So that's one thing that's sort of slowing it down a little bit. But I always keep it in the mix as a possibility."
More Tales of the Walking Dead could bring back old characters
There were reports back in 2023 of a successor series to "Tales of the Walking Dead," which never materialized. But according to Gimple, the time that's passed since the first series isn't necessarily a reason why more anthology content couldn't come later down the line.
"We can only put out so many 'Walking Dead' shows, 'Walking Dead' hours a year," Gimple told The Direct. "But to me, I think that's a layup. I think everybody wants to see more stories of it, and I think we totally just scratched the surface." There certainly hasn't been a dearth of material over the last few years, with shows like "The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live" and the "Daryl Dixon" spin-off keeping fans engaged with new stories for longstanding characters. Those characters and more could also find a home in new anthology material, according to Gimple.
"I really want to see more of the characters from the past, and I know the audience does too," Gimple said. "Or things that were referred to in the past that we never saw. So, I'm determined to have it come back, and it's a very easy show to come back." Given his high-ranking position within the franchise, Gimple's personal enthusiasm could bode very well for the "Tales" format coming back. The next big series release will be season 2 of "The Walking Dead: Dead City," which premieres on May 4, 2025.