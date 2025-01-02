How Did Daryl Dixon End Up In France On The Walking Dead?

Of course, Daryl doesn't appear in the Rick-centric series "The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live," because by the time Michonne (Danai Gurira) and Rick reunite on screen on that show, we've already seen Daryl get sidetracked to an entirely different continent in his own spin-off. Fans are shown Daryl passed out on a small boat at the very beginning of "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon," but the full backstory behind the moment isn't explained until episode 5.

While on his quest to find Rick, Daryl runs low on fuel in Maine and decides to help some people capture walkers in exchange for gas to get home. The man who works at the gas station, Juno (John Ales), is a real piece of work, and after he kills a boy named T.J. (Martin Martinez) in cold blood, Daryl confronts him. A group that's later revealed to be called the Power of the Living (or Pouvoir Du Vivant) captures both Daryl and Juno after their fight and takes them on board a ship crewed by their Parisian squad. On board, Daryl discovers that the Pouvoir Du Vivant leader, Marion Genet (Anne Charrier), is conducting twisted experiments on different walker variants in order to better understand the mechanisms of the virus.

Later on, the whole thing gets a little bit Victor Hugo (and also a little bit "Mad Max," for different reasons) as Genet's own flashback reveals that she was a mistreated museum worker on strike before the virus hit, and is using the Pouvoir organization to claim power that was hoarded by the upper classes early on in the apocalypse. Still, the group is violent and sometimes ruthless, and when Daryl and Juno try to escape the ship, the latter gets ripped to shreds by a walker being kept for experiments. Ever the reluctant leader, Daryl led a mutiny on the ship and played dead atop a small escape vessel after running afoul of Genet. For some reason, the Pouvoir crew does their experiments aboard a ship in international waters, so they got Daryl most of the way to France before he ditched the big boat and drifted through the last leg of the journey on his own.