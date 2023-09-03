The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Is Basically Mad Max In France With Zombies

You've heard of "Emily in Paris." Now get ready for "Daryl in Marseille," the latest quirky series about an American experiencing culture shock after a spontaneous career move brings them to France.

Actually, the official title (for the sake of brand recognition) is "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon." The six-episode spin-off show picks up after the series finale of "The Walking Dead," which ended with Daryl riding off towards the horizon on his motorcycle. After a mysterious journey across the Atlantic (perhaps he converted his bike into a jet-ski), he finds himself washing up on the shores of Marseille and embarking on a new adventure in a new country where he does not speak the language. Just like Emily.

The idea for "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon" first began to take root somewhere around 2016, and was inspired by star Norman Reedus' AMC series "Ride with Norman Reedus," in which he would ride his motorbike to a different city each week to check out the local biker culture. "A lot of the credit has to go to Norman," says executive producer Greg Nicotero, in a feature about the show for the October 2023 issue of SFX magazine. "I remember him standing in my kitchen in Georgia talking about, 'Wouldn't it be great if Daryl had a "Then Came Bronson" sort of vibe?'"

Between the premise of that 1969 series starring Michael Parks, and his own experiences exploring the country on his motorcycle, Reedus got stuck on the concept. "He just loved the idea of Daryl exploring the world and coming across a lot of different groups of people," says Nicotero. "He held onto that idea for a long time."