The Only Walking Dead Recap You Need Before Watching The Daryl Dixon Spin-Off

"The Walking Dead" ended in 2022, but it already has more spin-offs than you can shake a stick at. Following the release of "Fear The Walking Dead" and "The Walking Dead: Dead City," fans have been looking forward to "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon." The show will be set in Europe, following former redneck ne'er-do-well Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus), the only principal actor returning from the original cast.

"The Walking Dead" originated as a comic book series created by writer Robert Kirkman and artist Tony Moore. The story follows an ever-dwindling group of survivors in a zombie apocalypse, moving from place to place in search of a safe refuge from the undead "walkers," and also the numerous human dangers they encounter along the way. It made for an often exhilarating (if often frustrating) series that could sometimes feel unfocused and patchy, but Reedus' laconic performance ensured he emerged as a fan favorite. By the time the final season rolled around, he was just about the most well-rounded character on the show.

In order to prepare for the new series, we've put together a primer on everything you need to know about Daryl Dixon — from his beginnings as a hard-drinking loner, to his legacy as one of his community's most valued survivors.