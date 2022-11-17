Danai Gurira Brought A Walking Dead Mindset To Her Fights In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Spoilers ahead for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" is a beautiful testament to the love that both fans and the people behind the film have for the late Chadwick Boseman and his work as T'Challa in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We, the audience, grieve along with the characters and the actors. But that doesn't mean "Wakanda Forever" is short on action as well.

Namor (Tenoch Huerta Mejía) is a powerhouse of a mutant and is a huge threat to Wakanda and the world. The final battle on the ship is a lot of fun to watch. But it will forever be the Dora Milaje who give us the best fight scenes in the MCU.

Much of that is owed to Danai Gurira's performance as Okoye, because wow, she can fight. Gurira recently visited "The Daily Show" and told host Trevor Noah that her experience working on the first "Black Panther" film, as well as playing Michonne on "The Walking Dead," helped her get through the intense fight scenes of "Wakanda Forever". Not only was Gurira doing a lot of fight work, but she actually tore a shoulder muscle. (She said it's fine now, by the way.)