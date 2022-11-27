Set Photo From The Walking Dead Finale's Original Ending Reveals Adult Versions Of Judith And RJ Grimes

From the pilot episode to the recent series finale, Judith Grimes has been a handy bellwether for how much time has passed in "The Walking Dead." She started out as just an embryo, the result of a dalliance between Lori Grimes and Shane Walsh. Judith was finally born in a rather traumatic episode of "The Walking Dead" season 3, and steadily grew into a toddler over the next few seasons. A six-year time jump in the middle of season 9 boosted her to nine years old, and by the time the show signed off with season 11's "Rest in Peace," Judith is approximately 11 or 12 years old.

She also has a little brother, Rick Grimes Jr. (aka RJ), the result of Rick Grimes Sr. and Michonne coupling up. As of the end of the series, however, Rick Sr. still has no idea that he has a son, since he was blown off a bridge and whisked away by a helicopter before he could find out that Michonne was pregnant. Michonne herself exited "The Walking Dead" in season 10 to go on a quest to find Rick, and both legacy characters made an appearance at the end of "Rest in Peace," to set up their forthcoming spinoff series.

And that's what you missed on "The Walking Dead" if (like many people) you drifted away from the show a few seasons ago. Though the original series has come to an end, it did so in a way that set up three upcoming spinoff shows (the Rick and Michonne one, a Daryl one, and a Negan and Maggie one), so Judith and RJ's story was ultimately left pretty open-ended. In the original ending that was shot for the finale, however, we got to see them all grown up.